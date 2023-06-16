Health4Heroes Invites Northern Colorado Community to Attend Free Event, 2nd Annual "Guardian Games & Expo"

Health4Heroes

16 Jun, 2023, 08:32 ET

LOVELAND, Colo., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Colorado nonprofit, Health4Heroes, will host the 2nd Annual Military and First Responder-inspired "Guardian Games & Expo", a large scale, high energy, fitness competition and expo open to the public, Saturday, June 17, 2023, 9am-2pm, at the Loveland Sports Park: 950 N. Boyd Lake Ave., Loveland CO. This multifaceted event features food trucks, vendors, Fitness Competitions, Military and First Responder Vehicle Displays, Demos, Beer Garden, and more!

Guardian Games & Expo
The Health4Heroes Guardian Games & Expo is a health promotion event designed to engage the community in healthy competition, activities, games and social interaction while showcasing support for our local heroes: Military Service and Veterans, Firefighters, Law Enforcement, Paramedics, and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).

The Guardian Games Expo will hold space for static vehicle displays, demos, games, kid activities, music, vendors, beer garden and more. This is a great opportunity for all Northern Colorado community members, the health and wellness industry, Veteran and First Responder service and support agencies, as well as all other freedom-loving businesses in Northern Colorado to visit and market their products and services while showing their support for the community. "Most importantly, we are aiming to highlight our local service members and bring the community together," says Guardian Games Co-Director, Clayton Foster. To get your FREE general admission tickets, please visit: Health4Heroes.org/GuardianGames and click the button labeled "Get Your Free General Admission Tickets".

The Guardian Games Fitness Competition will host co-ed teams of three who will compete in one of three divisions: Elite/Competitive, Open or Masters (age 40+). This will be an all-out race to the finish as teams move through 10 different Military and First Responder functional fitness workouts combining physical strength, endurance, and mental toughness. "We're gonna push. We're gonna pull. We're gonna drag. And we're gonna have some fun," says Guardian Games Co- Director, Dan Hadley. Teams can register until June 17, 2023. $85/person (discount available for Military, Veteran and First Responders): Health4Heroes.org/GuardianGames and click on the button labeled "Compete: Fitness Competition: Learn More".

Qualifying vendors include health and wellness businesses, Military/First Responder Related businesses, Military/First Responder Agencies, or Military/Veteran/First Responder Support Organizations. To register as a vendor with a $150 fee for the entire day (Discounts available for returning vendors as well as Military, Veteran, and First Responder owned businesses), go to: Health4Heroes.org/GuardianGames and click on the button labeled "Vendors: Vendor Registration: Learn More".

Health4Heroes is a Northern Colorado based, 501c3, social impact organization that empowers Veterans and First Responders to take command of their health, reduce the impact of service, and increase longevity through community, connection, and education.
For more information about Health4Heroes Guardian Games & Expo, please visit www.Health4Heroes.Org/GuardianGames
Or contact [email protected]
Or call (970) 661-3553.
Facebook and Instagram: @health4heroes.guardiangames

Press Contact:
Nicholas Dunagan
President and CEO, Health4Heroes
E: [email protected]
O: (970) 661-3553

