Health4Heroes to Host Military and First Responder Inspired Guardian Games & Expo

LOVELAND, Colo., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Colorado non-profit Health4Heroes will host a Military and First Responder-inspired Guardian Games & Expo, a high-energy, large-scale health promotion fundraiser open to the public, Saturday, June 11, 2022, 9am-3pm, Loveland Sports Park, 950 N. Boyd Lake Ave., Loveland CO. The multi-faceted event features a Fitness Competition, 100+ vendor Expo, run/walk 5k, fitness classes, Military and First Responder vehicle displays, live demonstrations, "Kidz Zone '', giveaways, games, music, and more.

Kicking off with a patriotic live performance of the national anthem and a low fly-over above the Park's full-size synthetic turf field, Health4Heroes' Guardian Games & Expo is designed to engage the community in healthy competition, activities, games, and social interaction while showcasing support for our local heroes: Military Service Veterans, Firefighters, Law Enforcement, Paramedics, and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).

The Guardian Games Fitness Competition will be held at Loveland Sports Park's "Championship Field", and will feature 20 co-ed teams competing against each other in a series of 4 challenging, Military & First Responder-inspired fitness events. Competitors for the Fitness Competition are required to register their teams of 4 participants (2 males & 2 females each) to compete for trophies and prizes awarded to the top three teams. To register your team, go to: www.health4heroes.org/guardian-games-expo/compete Registration is $250, open through June 4.

The Expo will feature 100+ top regional health and wellness businesses, Military and First Responder related businesses and organizations and other related brands, fitness classes on the field like yoga, provided by Veteran-owned Grace Yoga of Loveland, a "Kids Zone" with activities like Police dog petting, and giveaways, food trucks, and more. Between fitness events, Health4Heroes has planned engaging demos such as a popular "K-9 Bite Suit" theft skit with a dog and handler from Loveland Police Department's K-9 Unit.

Qualifying vendors include Health and wellness businesses, Military/First Responder Related businesses, Military/First Responder Agencies, or Military/Veteran/First Responder Support Organizations. To register as a vendor, go to: www.health4heroes.org/guardian-games-expo/expo

To date, local corporate sponsors include CrossFit Bullies, Greeley; New Belgium Brewing, Ft Collins; SCHEELS Johnstown; and Porter Real Estate, Ft Collins. Joining these sponsors is Athletic Brewing Company, providing non-alcoholic beer options across the US. Additional sponsorship packages are available from $250-$10,000. Most packages include a sponsor's logo on display in all event promotion, including digital and print publications. For sponsorship details, go to: www.health4heroes.org/guardian-games-expo/sponsor

Health4Heroes is a Northern Colorado based, 501c3, Social Impact Organization that Empowers Veterans and First Responders to Take Command of Their Health, Reduce the Impact of Service, and Increase Longevity through Community, Connection, and Education.

Nick Dunagan, Health4Heroes Co-Founder & CEO, said, "We're thrilled to kick-off this exciting event! Our intention is to hold the Guardian Games & Expo annually, as a way to bring our community together for a fun-filled event in support of our local heroes."

For more information about Health4Heroes Guardian Games & Expo, please visit www.Health4Heroes.Org/GuardianGames or contact: [email protected] or call (970) 661-3553.

