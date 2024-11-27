HealthArc Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Streamline Remote Care, Patient Outcomes, and Billing Process

HealthArc's unified remote care management platform integrates with athenahealth's

HACKENSACK , N.J., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthArc, a leading provider of virtual healthcare services, today announced an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. This integration allows HealthArc's unified remote care management platform to be available to athenahealth's network of healthcare providers, offering a unified data experience for both providers and patients.

HealthArc's technology is highly interoperable, integrating seamlessly with top EHRs and devices supporting external APIs. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of virtual programs and integrates with over 50 medical devices, including cellular, Bluetooth, continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), and wearable devices from leading brands.

HealthArc's advanced care management platform automates workflows, optimizes reimbursements, and minimizes documentation in remote care programs. Its enhanced interoperability enables coordination across various healthcare systems.

"At HealthArc, we are dedicated to improving services for hospitals, health systems, and payers to revolutionize healthcare," said Sudeep Singh Bath, Founder and CEO of HealthArc. "This collaboration with athenahealth means providers can automate their clinical documentation workflows, enhance billing efficiency, maximize reimbursements, and boost patient care."

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems. Its tools for electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement support better financial outcomes and care quality. As a Marketplace partner, HealthArc joins a community of innovative healthcare professionals offering top-tier solutions to athenahealth's provider base. To learn more about HealthArc's integrated application, visit HealthArc's page on the athenahealth Marketplace.

About HealthArc

HealthArc's Unified Care Management Platform offers virtual programs including Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Principal Care Management (PCM), Transitional Care Management (TCM), and Behavioral Health Integration (BHI). The SOC-2 and HIPAA-compliant software ensures accurate billing and adherence to policies. It features editable care plan templates and robust support for remote care programs. For more information, visit HealthArc's website.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

