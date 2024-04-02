HealthArc Secures $5 Million in Growth Funding to Revolutionize Healthcare

HACKENSACK, N.J., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthArc, a pioneer in virtual healthcare, proudly announces a significant milestone with the successful securing of $5 million in growth funding. This investment marks a pivotal moment for HealthArc as it accelerates its vision to revolutionize healthcare through its advanced care management platform.

Led by ScOp Venture Capital, this funding round signifies a resounding vote of confidence in HealthArc's remarkable progress, boasting an impressive 250% growth year over year and achieving profitability without relying on major external funding.

Founded by Sudeep Singh Bath, HealthArc is poised to redefine healthcare with its comprehensive continuous care solutions. Notable contributions from distinguished firms including Original Capital, Dream Capital, and Correlation Ventures, alongside esteemed angel investors Hari Raghavan, Saurya Prakash Sinha, Charlie Aaronson, and Max Aaronson, underscore the industry's recognition of HealthArc's potential.

In a strategic move, Kevin O'Connor, a leader in the software industry and founder of DoubleClick, now part of Google's portfolio, has joined HealthArc's board, bringing his vast experience to the table.

With this infusion of $5M, HealthArc's total funding now stands at $5.55M, building upon an initial $550K investment led by Dream Capital.

About HealthArc

HealthArc's Unified Care Management Platform offers a comprehensive suite of virtual programs including Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Principal Care Management (PCM), Transitional Care Management (TCM), and Behavioral Health Integration (BHI).

With robust device connectivity, HealthArc's platform seamlessly integrates with over 50 medical devices across various chronic conditions - supporting cellular, Bluetooth, continuous, and wearable devices from leading brands. This integration provides a unified data experience for healthcare providers and patients.

HealthArc's technology is highly interoperable, seamlessly integrating with top EHRs and devices supporting external APIs. It offers seamless onboarding, training, and integration services, facilitating easy adoption and scalability for practitioners.

For further information, please contact:

Prateek Haswani

HealthArc

[email protected]

+1 201 885 5571

