HEALTH[at]SCALE Ranks in Top 500 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HEALTH[at]SCALE announced its inclusion on the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The annual honor placed HEALTH[at]SCALE in the top 500 on the list where the health care machine intelligence company joins the ranks of the most successful organizations in America.

"We started HEALTH[at]SCALE by bringing together the brightest minds in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and health technology to solve some of the biggest challenges facing the health care industry," said Zeeshan Syed, CEO of HEALTH[at]SCALE. "It is impossible to achieve value-based care without determining what is low-value and high-value for each individual's needs at the moment. Our team and technology are reinventing care to become a smarter, more predictive and personalized process that puts patients at the center. We've improved outcomes, costs, access and equity through our work, and we're proud to be among the fastest growing private companies in America as we push forward with our efforts."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000 companies, according to Inc., the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent. Together, the companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years. HEALTH[at]SCALE was featured among the top companies on the list.

"We're honored to be featured on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, especially given the challenges many companies continue to face during the pandemic," said Zahoor Elahi, COO of HEALTH[at]SCALE. "Our mission is to use machine intelligence to match every patient to the right treatment by the right provider at the right time. HEALTH[at]SCALE is charting a new future for health care with exciting and powerful innovations that bring hyper-personalization and hyper-relevance to the way care is delivered. In doing so, each patient can receive the best care for their unique needs."

HEALTH[at]SCALE along with the other top 500 companies will be featured in the September issue of Inc. – available on newsstands on Aug. 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About HEALTH[at] SCALE

HEALTH[at]SCALE is a health care machine intelligence company that uses proprietary advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning to match individuals to the next best action in real-time and when needed most: whether it's the ideal choice of treatment, an early intervention, or the right provider. Founded by machine learning and clinical faculty from MIT, Harvard, Stanford, and the University of Michigan, the company's mission is to bring precision delivery to healthcare, learning from thousands of health variables from over a hundred million lives to generate personalized and precise insights for individual patients. HEALTH[at]SCALE's machine intelligence is deployed at scale in real operational settings--including with some of the largest payers in the country, driving better health outcomes and affordability for its customers. The company's software solutions service a broad range of use cases: provider navigation and network design, early targeted prediction and prevention of adverse outcomes, optimized treatment planning; and fraud, waste and abuse prevention. For more information, please visit healthatscale.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

