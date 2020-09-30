HealthAxis, Toney HealthCare Collaborate to Support Health Plans and Their Members

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Tampa-based companies, HealthAxis Group, LLC (HealthAxis), and Toney HealthCare Consulting (THCC), are collaborating to meet the unique needs of government-sponsored and commercial health insurance companies and their members. As experts in their respective areas of healthcare, the organizations draw upon each other to bring creative solutions to health plans to help them drive efficiencies, lower costs and improve health outcomes.

The arrangement brings together THCC's advisory and medical management-focused service solutions with HealthAxis' full-service third-party administration (TPA) services and claims and benefits management technology. THCC will provide leadership and guidance on clinical strategy and best practices in clinical operations, quality improvement, accreditation and regulatory compliance to joint customers. In addition, THCC deploys to health plans seasoned doctors, nurses, clinical social workers and therapists to manage and execute essential health management functions on an interim basis or for longer periods of time. These clinicians help individuals with care authorizations, coordination of care across various healthcare providers, and assistance in navigating the healthcare system.

THCC's specialized services will complement HealthAxis' business process and administrative services, the HxOps component of their end-to-end, fully integrated healthcare operations solution, HxOne. HxOps includes benefits enrollment, member management, billing, provider credentialing and claims processing. HealthAxis provides web portals for providers and members along with many other back-office and third-party administration capabilities. In addition, the HxOne solution generates quality and performance metrics, identifies and prevents improper claims, supports compliance and more, powered by the most advanced claims system on the market.

"We are excited to be engaging with Toney HealthCare Consulting to bring even more innovative and robust solutions to our customers, and most importantly, help them best serve their members," said Jason Patchen, president of HealthAxis. "Together, we can bring our clinical, technical and business process resources to the forefront to drive efficiencies, improve outcomes and lower costs."

The organizations individually and together serve Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and Commercial populations nationwide.

"We have known of HealthAxis and the good work they do for many years. We are pleased to be collaborating with them in a complementary way to meet the needs of health plan customers," said Sam Toney, M.D., CEO of Toney HealthCare. "There are times in customer engagements when we recognize opportunities to further support customers' objectives. Our agreement with HealthAxis enables us to draw on each other to deliver creative solutions."

About HealthAxis Group

HealthAxis Group, LLC equips payers, providers and health organizations with integrated solutions from an advanced claims system and TPA services to actionable analytics. We streamline operations and improve client and patient outcomes. The company's vision is healthcare rebooted as a completely efficient, information-driven and cooperative institution. HealthAxis can tailor logic, workflow, and interfaces to meet our clients' unique needs. Our turn-key service and technology solutions include: benefits administration, claims and benefits administration, member and provider services, web portals, network management and data analytics. Visit www.healthaxis.com for more information.

About Toney HealthCare Consulting

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Toney HealthCare Consulting (THCC) provides advisory services, hands-on leadership and experts in clinical operations, quality, regulatory and compliance, and accreditation for health plans and other risk-bearing organizations nationwide. Our team consists of over 250 subject matter experts, experienced clinicians and administrative professionals across the spectrum of healthcare services. THCC has been a trusted advisor delivering customized solutions to clients since its founding in 2008. For more information, visit www.toneyhealthcare.com.

