HealthBanks Partners with athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Bring Automated Patient Engagement Solutions to Ambulatory Practices and Health Systems Nationwide

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthBanks, Inc., a provider of Patient Engagement solutions for ambulatory practices and health systems today announced a partnership with athenahealth , Inc. through athenahealth's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace , this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of 160,000 healthcare providers to bring automated Patient Engagement that increases Patient Portal utilization, patient experience feedback, and overall engagement between patients and providers.

"We are pleased and very enthusiastic to be a part of the athenahealth community and to be able to bring our valuable, automated services to ambulatory medical practices and health systems that significantly increases Patient Portal use and overall patient engagement with providers. The key differentiator of the service, called Update for Health™, is in its automation and turn-key delivery. athenahealth users can now send rich, and engaging patient communications, including automated patient surveys (called Patient Pulse™) without sacrificing significant staff time," said Anthony Piccione, CEO of HealthBanks. "We look forward to bringing this solution to the athenahealth community and delivering valuable results that are required in today's merit-based healthcare environment."

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement and care coordination services for hospital and ambulatory clients. The company's vision is to build a national health information backbone to help make healthcare work as it should. As a Marketplace partner, HealthBanks joins a network of like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to disrupt established approaches in healthcare that simply aren't working, aren't good enough, or aren't advancing the industry and help providers thrive in the face of industry change.

To learn more about HealthBanks' new integrated application, please visit HealthBanks' product listing page on the Marketplace.

About HealthBanks

HealthBanks' and its Update for Health™ and Patient Pulse™ solutions serve the ambulatory and health system environments. Our customers number in the hundreds of facilities nationwide in all specialties and deliver over 13 million patient communications per year. HealthBanks is helping organizations adapt to today's evolving healthcare environment by redefining how healthcare professionals interact with their patients, promoting healthy patient populations, and improving quality. For more information, visit www.healthbanks.com.

