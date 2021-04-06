HealthBar Becomes AditxtScore™ Channel Partner to Offer AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 Immunity Status Monitoring to Complement its Concierge and Drive-Thru Testing Services

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company focused on improving the health of the immune system, today announced that HealthBar will be offering AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 throughout the State of Michigan.

HealthBar provides on-demand healthcare services to consumers and businesses across its service areas. The company offers drive-thru and concierge COVID-19 testing, including rapid, PCR, antibody, and antigen tests. HealthBar also partners with organizations to provide at-location testing for employees as well as an expanding menu of medical services.

As an AditxtScore™ Channel Partner, HealthBar will now offer its consumer and employer clients AditxtScore™ for COVID-19 as an immune monitoring service. This service will complement HealthBar's current offerings and provide key information regarding immunity status. Aditxt's CLIA-certified AditxtScore™ Center will process specimens collected by HealthBar.

Nathan Baar, Founder and CEO of HealthBar, said, "It's crucial that we provide the best testing options available as businesses and schools begin to open across the State of Michigan. Aditxt's unique immune monitoring technology backed by leading experts within the field provides unmatched information on protective immunity against COVID-19 and is a great addition to our roster of tests."

Amro Albanna, co-founder and CEO of Aditxt, added, "As we learn more about COVID-19, monitoring the immune system will be key to understanding a person's level of immunity. We're excited to begin working with the HealthBar team and expanding our AditxtScore™ Channel Partner network."

For more information on AditxtScore™ and how it can bolster your COVID-19 testing efforts, visit aditxtscore.com.

About Aditx Therapeutics

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

About HealthBar

HealthBar is a custom healthcare services company providing on-demand, concierge medical care to a wide variety of clients and industries. Their goal is to change how healthcare is delivered to provide a more consumer friendly, transparent model of service. Their services can be ordered as a package or independently. Improving access, reducing cost and focusing on healthy lifestyles and habits drive their core mission of reducing an individual's dependence on the healthcare system. You can learn more at www.healthbar.com.

