HealthBird Brings a Groundbreaking Solution to Health Insurance Needs

HealthBird makes purchasing the right insurance plan for every budget easy, convenient, and seamless.

MIAMI, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthBird , a new digital direct-to-consumer platform, is changing the game by combining AI-powered algorithms with tailored concierge services. HealthBird streamlines the process of choosing, buying, and tracking health insurance, empowering more families and individuals to access the healthcare they deserve without the frustration and overwhelm.

The importance of healthcare cannot be overstated, but the rising premiums, confusing policies, and complex processes are turning people away from buying health insurance.

"We started HealthBird because we couldn't understand how come there's a platform to buy a house within minutes and commit to a 30-year mortgage, but nothing intuitive exists for health insurance for a one-year coverage," says HealthBird Co-Founder and COO Irena Tigranyan .

Seeing this gap in accessibility and transparency with no existing solutions, company Co-Founder Irena Tigranyan and the HealthBird team had a vision for a tech-enabled, fully personalized experience. HealthBird provides consumers with a simplified interface to pick insurance coverage at a price that works for them – all at the touch of a button.

By simplifying the application process and confusing jargon, HealthBird makes finding the right health insurance plan straightforward for all. It provides unbiased guidance within seconds by collecting and analyzing thousands of data points before delivering personalized recommendations based on each user's needs and budget. It saves them time from scouring the entire web and meeting with different brokers.

HealthBird works with major insurers in the U.S., providing consumers with diverse coverage options. It is available in multiple states and continuously expands to serve more families and individuals.

Besides offering health insurance plans, HealthBird enables users to easily stay on top of their health by giving them access to critical health information and useful tools in one place.

The platform integrates an Advanced Health Tracking tool, the HealthNest, that provides users with a bird's eye view of their and their loved ones' health – from their daily steps, sleep cycles, food intake, exercise levels, allergies, and more.

The platform also includes a feature called Digital Medicine Cabinet, allowing users to track their medications, set daily reminders, and be notified of potentially dangerous drug interactions.

In addition, a Doctor Finder feature enables users to find nearby doctors and request appointments directly on the platform. HealthBird also offers members tailored support from the concierge team 7 days a week, making it an authentic all-in-one healthcare product.

HealthBird's platform is entirely online. Users can register and purchase insurance anytime and anywhere, even from the comfort of their homes.

To qualify for health insurance coverage beginning January 1, 2023, consumers should enroll by December 15, 2022.

HealthBird is set to launch its mobile application early next year.

Register here for early access: app.healthbird.com

About Healthbird

HealthBird is an AI-powered platform and app to manage day-to-day healthcare needs developed by Reflekt Technologies Inc.

Irena Tigranyan co-founded it in 2021 in Miami (FL). HealthBird acquired a seed round of $1.5 MM from Venture Capital Groups and Angel Investors. HealthBird's mission is to create tools for better, healthier living.

