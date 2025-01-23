HealthBird Partners With Ecuador to Deliver Innovative Healthcare Technology Solutions for Its Citizens

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthBird, a OneNest company based in Miami, Florida, is proud to announce its pivotal role in Ecuador's transition to a modern, sustainable healthcare system. In collaboration with industry leaders like Google and others, as well as Ecuador's Corporación Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (CNT), HealthBird is actively executing toward a $150 million, five-year contract to support the country's transition to a secure, efficient, and innovative healthcare framework.

Ariel Dominguez on the left, Roberto Kury on the right at OneNest's HQ in Miami

This transformative initiative marks a significant milestone for Ecuador. On January 19th, during the live presidential debate, President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa mentioned a national mandate emphasizing the urgent need for a secure and efficient healthcare system. This mandate underscores Ecuador's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the accessibility and quality of healthcare for its citizens.

HealthBird's platform, in collaboration with industry leaders, will integrate state-of-the-art digital tools into Ecuador's healthcare infrastructure. These technologies aim to modernize processes, improve data interoperability, and streamline patient care—paving the way for a sustainable healthcare model that benefits both providers and patients.

"HealthBird is honored to be a part of this groundbreaking five-year plan," said Ariel Dominguez, CEO of HealthBird. "We are committed to bringing innovative solutions to Ecuador and fostering a new era of sustainable healthcare. This partnership demonstrates the power of collaboration in achieving impactful change on a national scale."

Roberto Kury, CEO of CNT, echoed these sentiments, stating, "CNT is excited to partner with HealthBird to drive the transformation of Ecuador's healthcare system. Together, we are creating a secure and efficient platform that will improve the lives of millions of Ecuadorians while setting a benchmark for technological innovation in public health across Latin America."

This collaboration highlights Ecuador's progressive vision for a more transparent, accessible, and high-quality healthcare system. Through joint efforts and innovative technologies, HealthBird is committed to supporting Ecuador's bold transition to a sustainable healthcare future.

About OneNest

OneNest is the parent company of a diverse portfolio of healthcare brands, including HealthBird, MedPass Plans, CareBird, TravelBird, DreamBird, and more, led by Ariel Dominguez and Irena Tigranyan. Operating across the globe, OneNest's brands are dedicated to revolutionizing the healthcare experience. For more information, visit onenest.com or contact us at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Irena Tigranyan

(833) 384-2473

[email protected]

SOURCE OneNest, HealthBird