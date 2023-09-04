Healthcare & Life Sciences Sector Drives Rapid Growth in the 3D Mapping and Modeling Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Mapping and Modeling Market by Offering (Software & Services), Technology (LiDAR, Photogrammetry, SLAM), Vertical (Architecture, Engineering & Construction, Media & Entertainment), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D mapping and modeling market is poised for substantial expansion, with an expected growth trajectory from USD 5.4 billion in 2023 to USD 11.8 billion by 2028, indicating an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers:

The surge in 3D content availability, coupled with the advent of 3D-enabled display devices, is priming the 3D mapping and modeling market for growth. These developments offer enhanced navigation experiences and foster an environment for robust market expansion.

Key Insights:

Solutions Segment Takes the Lead: The solutions segment is witnessing rapid growth within the 3D mapping and modeling market, owing to technological advancements, diverse industry applications, enriched visualization and simulation capabilities, integration with AR and VR technologies, and surging demand for Geographic Information Systems (GIS). As the market matures, solution providers are expected to enhance user experiences, innovate industry-specific tools, and push the limits of 3D mapping and modeling capabilities.

The solutions segment is witnessing rapid growth within the 3D mapping and modeling market, owing to technological advancements, diverse industry applications, enriched visualization and simulation capabilities, integration with AR and VR technologies, and surging demand for Geographic Information Systems (GIS). As the market matures, solution providers are expected to enhance user experiences, innovate industry-specific tools, and push the limits of 3D mapping and modeling capabilities. Healthcare & Life Sciences Lead Vertical Growth: The healthcare & life sciences vertical is poised to achieve the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. 3D mapping and modeling technology have played a pivotal role in driving advancements within healthcare and life sciences over the past decade. These technologies have become indispensable tools in research, diagnostics, treatment planning, and medical education. They facilitate precise data analysis, patient-specific solutions, and visualization of complex anatomical structures, contributing to the sector's rapid growth.

The healthcare & life sciences vertical is poised to achieve the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. 3D mapping and modeling technology have played a pivotal role in driving advancements within healthcare and life sciences over the past decade. These technologies have become indispensable tools in research, diagnostics, treatment planning, and medical education. They facilitate precise data analysis, patient-specific solutions, and visualization of complex anatomical structures, contributing to the sector's rapid growth. North America Dominates: North America is at the forefront of technological progress in the 3D mapping and modeling market. Its landscape is shaped by intelligent and connected devices, with advanced solutions, research activities, and industry collaborations fueling market growth. The region's robust infrastructure and widespread connectivity provide a solid foundation for expanding 3D mapping and modeling solutions.

Premium Insights:

Advent of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to Offer Realistic and Immersive Visualizations

Minor Decline in Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2023

Media and Entertainment: The Fastest-Growing Segment During Forecast Period

Software and Architecture, Engineering, and Construction: Key Stakeholders in 2023

North America to Maintain its Lead as the Largest Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing demand for 3D animation in mobile applications, gaming, and videography

Advancements in 3D scanners, sensors, and acquisition devices

Widespread availability of 3D content

Advent of 3D-enabled display devices

Restraints:

Rise in corruption and piracy concerns

High technological and installation costs

Opportunities:

Emergence of AI and ML technologies

Increasing popularity of AR and VR technologies across key industries

Integration of 3D mapping and modeling solutions with sensors and IoT devices for real-time data collection

Challenges:

Stringent government regulations and insufficient funding in 3D mapping and modeling technologies

Shortage of skilled workforce

Case Study Analysis:

Jay & Co. India Pvt. Ltd. Deploys PDMC and Revit to Streamline Design Workflow and Data Interoperability

John McAslan and Partners Deploy 3D Modeling to Transform King's Cross Station

and Partners Deploy 3D Modeling to Transform King's Cross Station Simple Energy Deploys Alias Surface Software to Build 3D Models of Automotive Designs and Reduce Time to Market

Rumbo Norte Ingenieria Deploys TDX8 to Capture Accurate Data

Zuri Deploys 3DEXPERIENCE to Manufacture VTOL Aircraft

Cohn Construction Deploys SketchUp Pro to Develop Robust 3D Designs

EPA Deploys 3D Mapping to Make Critical Decisions Related to Clean Water Act

Grandview Energy Deploys Surfer to Achieve Precise Geological Visualization

Gensler Deploys 3D GIS to Facilitate Smart Urban Planning

Biesse Group Deploys 3D InterOp to Resolve Data Translation Issue

