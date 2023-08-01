Healthcare Access Redefined: NewHealthMD's Clinic Growth Continues to Soar with Tomball, Texas Launch

TOMBALL, Texas, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewHealthMD is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new medical clinic in the heart of Tomball, Texas. As a prominent addition to the local healthcare landscape, NewHealthMD is dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare services to the community, with a commitment to personalized care, compassion, and innovation under the leadership of their Medical Director, Pablo Amador, MD.

NewHealthMD brings high-quality medical care closer to home, ensuring that residents of Tomball and surrounding areas have convenient access to top-notch healthcare services. The July 21 opening marked a new chapter in the community's healthcare journey, promising comprehensive medical solutions for all ages. "After 21 years of serving this incredible community, I'm beyond excited to introduce you to this state-of-the-art facility," said George Valdez, MD, MBA, original founder of Family Health Practice in Tomball.

"We're excited to be part of the Tomball community and look forward to serving its residents with the highest standards of medical care," said Antonio Feijoo, NewHealthMD Co-Founder. "Our mission is to improve the health and well-being of our patients through cutting-edge medical practices and a patient-centric approach."

In addition to the presence in Texas, NewHealthMD has experienced remarkable growth in Florida, where multiple clinics have successfully opened. The expansion in both states reflects the organization's commitment to improving healthcare access and enhancing the well-being of communities beyond regional boundaries. NewHealthMD has ambitious plans to further their reach and impact, with plans to open more clinics in Texas, Florida, and Georgia by the end of the year.

NewHealthMD invites the Tomball community to experience healthcare excellence at their new clinic. Patients can expect top-tier medical services that encompass preventive care, routine check-ups, chronic disease management, and specialized treatments.

For more information about NewHealthMD and its services, visit their website at www.newhealthmd.com or visit the new clinic located at 888 Graham Dr., Suite 100, Tomball, TX 77375.

About NewHealthMD:
NewHealthMD is a leading medical clinic that prioritizes exceptional patient care, cutting-edge medical practices, and community well-being. With clinics in Texas and Florida, NewHealthMD continues to expand its reach to offer world-class healthcare services to a broader population.

Media Contact:
Megan Whitehead
Phone: 786-693-1324
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.newhealthmd.com

