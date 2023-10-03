Healthcare Advocate and Former Assemblymember Mary Hayashi Announces the Upcoming Release of Her New Book 'Women in Politics'

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former California State Assemblymember Mary Hayashi has announced the upcoming release of her new book Women in Politics: Breaking Down the Barriers to Achieve True Representation (on sale October 25, 2023, published by MKC Press).

In Women in Politics, award-winning author and healthcare leader Mary Hayashi offers a riveting exploration of the strides made by women in government. The book features inspiring stories of trailblazing women in leadership, including Karen Bass, Connie Perez-Andreesen, Lauren Book, Laphonza Butler, Dianne Feinstein, Jean Fuller, Celinda Lake, Fiona Ma, and more.

This essential, contemporary analysis bridges the gap between past and present, blending Mary's personal journey as an Asian American immigrant and former California State Assemblymember with the inspiring stories of trailblazing women in political leadership.

Featuring interviews and insightful discussions, Mary brings to life the trials and triumphs of these women, showcasing their invaluable contributions to political landscapes and the transformative power of their perseverance. Her work sheds light on the ongoing struggles for gender-political parity and serves as a call to action: we must actively participate in shaping our democracy. Women in Politics is a tribute to women's political journey and a compass guiding us all toward a future of inclusive leadership and a truly representative democracy.

"Women in Politics is a book that inspires women, reminding them that their voice does matter. But it's more than that. Mary's political and other achievements are significant not because she is a woman, but because she worked tirelessly to ensure their importance. As a result, these accomplishments have become life-altering solutions for women," -Mariel Hemingway, Actress and Author.

About the Author:

With a distinguished career in public service, Mary Hayashi has spearheaded substantial reforms in mental health services, championed gender equality, and forged powerful, unprecedented partnerships for social causes that previously had no financial or public backing. Recognized as "Legislator of the Year" by the American Red Cross and the California Medical Association, Mary has also been featured on Redbook's "Mothers and Shakers" list and Ladies' Home Journal 's "Women to Watch." Mary remains a steadfast proponent of social justice expansion and the rights of underrepresented communities. To learn more, visit https://www.maryhayashi.com

