Healthcare After COVID-19: VectorCare Provides Tech Solutions for Mobile and Home-Based Healthcare Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VectorCare, a Bay Area patient care logistics company, expands tech solutions to power mobile home-based health services.

At the start of 2020, the healthcare industry saw the slow movement toward home-based care delivery transform into an urgent need. Yet most care providers are still using existing legacy technology to manage and deliver home healthcare services, making the coordination and tracking of remote care events extremely difficult.

VectorCare

VectorCare's no-code SaaS platform and mobile app help remote care teams collaborate and execute healthcare events in realtime. Administrators, care teams and IT teams can build and deploy flexible workflows for any type of service, track and capture the status and important information of all visits in real time, utilize remote monitoring, and generate configurable reports to measure and improve care outcomes.

The Delivery app enables care teams and service providers to follow predefined workflows, capture relevant data, send status updates, schedule other services and view all information about their assigned home visits directly from their mobile phone.

"The healthcare industry is being forced to evolve rapidly, and the 'new normal' is here to stay," comments David Emanuel, CEO. "Legacy technology today can't keep up and healthcare providers are being forced to adopt new innovative and agile solutions that empower remote care teams and accelerate incredible patient care. We're excited to continue driving this healthcare-at-home movement through our platform and care delivery apps."

At the beginning of the pandemic, VectorCare was able to help one of its partners and client, a large healthcare payor in the Pacific Northwest, implement a mobile health program that helped provide at-home COVID-19 testing and post-surgery care for high risk individuals. By mobilizing an existing network of local ambulance providers, the payor used VectorCare to quickly scale home-based operations without hiring additional workforce members.

Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hospital at Home model of care, pioneered by Johns Hopkins Schools of Medicine and Public Health, has been gaining popularity. Hospital at home patient care episodes boast a cost savings of 19-30% and better clinical outcomes compared to traditional models, while allowing patients to receive care in the comfort of their own home.

For more information, visit www.vectorcare.com .

VectorCare: Founded in 2012, VectorCare is building the largest no-code platform for patient care logistics. Their mission is to design solutions which empower care teams– both healthcare providers and service providers– to deliver more successful patient journeys.

Contact

Kennedy Petersen

VectorCare

(707)338-6796

[email protected]

www.vectorcare.com

SOURCE VectorCare

Related Links

http://www.vectorcare.com

