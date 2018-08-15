Healthcare Analytics Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022

NEW YORK, August 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Analytics Global Market Opportunities And Strategies By Type Of Technology: Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics; By Type Of Application: Clinical Data Analytics, Administrative & Operational Analytics, Financial Analytics, Others; With Forecast Until 2022







Analytics is the systematic use of data and related business insights developed through various analytical models such as statistical, cognitive, contextual, predictive, quantitative and other emerging models to initiate fact based decision making for planning, measurement, management and learning. These analytics may be predictive, descriptive, and prescriptive.







The global market for healthcare analytics was valued at $11.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $34.1 billion by 2022f, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period of 2017e to 2022f.







Based on type of technology used, the healthcare analytics market is segmented into descriptive, prescriptive and predictive analytics. Among all these, descriptive analytics held largest market share of 54.0% in 2016, whereas the predictive analytics market is growing at the highest growth rate of 29.0% during the forecast period of 2017e to 2022f.







The global healthcare analytics market based on the type of application areas is segmented into four segments, which includes clinical data analytics, administrative & operational analytics, financial data analytics and others. The others segment comprise analytics used in research, patient prevalence, etc. Among these above mentioned applications, the market financial data analytics segment accounted the largest market share of nearly 69.0% of total market in 2016 and is followed by administrative and operational analytics segment.







The global healthcare analytics market based on the geography is segmented into four segments, which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). RoW comprise various regions like South America, Africa, Middle East, etc. Among these above mentioned geographies, the North American market accounted for largest market share of nearly 61.2% of total market in 2016 and is followed by Europe and RoW regions, which accounted for 17.1% and 12.8% share of overall healthcare data analytics market in 2016. Most of the companies operating in this market are headquartered in the US, making North America the largest market for healthcare analytics. The market in China is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the Asia-Pacific region due to rapid improvements in the infrastructure, increasing healthcare awareness, expansion of insurance coverage, rapidly growing patient data, and expansion of public health spending.







Major players operating in this market include Cerner Corporation, Oracle Corporation, McKesson Corporation, IBM Corporation, Truven Health Analytics, Optum, and MedeAnalytics.











Analytics can improve effectiveness and efficiency. From managing small issues to larger processes, these analytics can aid assessment and discovery of innovative insights, which ultimately help design and plan policy, improve service delivery operations, enhance sustainability, mitigate risk and evaluating critical organizational data.







Where is the largest and fastest growing market for healthcare analytics? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The healthcare analytics market report from The Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.



• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.



• A comparison of the biologics market with macro-economic factors and industry metrics is also covered in the report.



• PESTLE Analysis covers the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental factors affecting the biologics market.



• Market segmentations break down market into sub markets, including Monoclonal Antibodies, Therapeutic Proteins, Vaccines



• Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.



• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.



• The report also covers key mergers and acquisitions in the biologics market. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.







Markets covered: By Type of Technology: Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics. By Type of Application: Clinical Data Analytics, Administrative & Operational Analytics, Financial Analytics



Companies mentioned: IBM, Oracle Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Truven Health Analytics, Cerner Corporation



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.







- Increasing availability of big data in the healthcare industry



- Technological advances in predictive analytics and data mining



- Implementation of government policies to fund healthcare innovation and technologies







• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.



• Identify growth segments for investment.



• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.



• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



• Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings



• Benchmark performance against key competitors.



• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.



• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.



• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis



• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.



• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 10 working days of order.







