Healthcare Analytics Market Size in APAC is set to grow by USD 20.84 billion from 2024-2028, Growing integration of big data with healthcare analytics to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare analytics market size in APAC is estimated to grow by USD 20.84 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.94% during the forecast period. Growing integration of big data with healthcare analytics is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing use of internet-enabled mobile devices in healthcare. However, increasing data security and privacy concerns poses a challenge.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Healthcare Analytics Market in APAC 2024-2028

Key market players include Accenture Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., Health Catalyst Inc., Infosys Ltd., Inovalon, IQVIA Holdings Inc., McKesson Corp., Merative L.P., Microsoft Corp., Optum Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Veradigm LLC, and Wipro Ltd.

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - View the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Component (Services, Software, and Hardware), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), and Geography (APAC) Region Covered APAC Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., Health Catalyst Inc., Infosys Ltd., Inovalon, IQVIA Holdings Inc., McKesson Corp., Merative L.P., Microsoft Corp., Optum Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Veradigm LLC, and Wipro Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Mobile devices have revolutionized communication in healthcare, facilitating coordination among industry stakeholders. They enable instant notifications, data sharing, and patient-provider interaction. Automated applications reduce paperwork, enhance physician efficiency, and improve patient care. This trend towards digitalization will fuel the growth of the healthcare analytics market in APAC.

The APAC healthcare analytics market is experiencing significant growth, with technologies like telemedicine and cloud computing playing key roles. The region's large and growing population base, coupled with increasing healthcare expenditures, is driving demand for advanced analytics solutions. These solutions help improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance operational efficiency.

Trends include the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning for predictive analytics, and the integration of data from various sources for comprehensive insights. Additionally, governments and private organizations are investing in digital health initiatives to leverage analytics for population health management and disease surveillance. Overall, the APAC healthcare analytics market presents numerous opportunities for growth and innovation.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The healthcare analytics market in APAC experiences growth, yet faces challenges from data security concerns. Cloud-based solutions, integral to IT infrastructure, offer benefits like cost-effectiveness and high-productivity. However, potential risks such as data leaks and hacking threats hamper adoption. Transitioning from paper-based records to electronic formats poses additional security challenges. Addressing these issues through robust security measures and compliance with data protection regulations is crucial for market expansion.

In the APAC region, the healthcare analytics market faces several challenges. Technology and trends, such as cloud-based platforms, big data, and artificial intelligence, are driving innovation. However, issues like data security, privacy concerns, and the lack of standardization hinder progress.

Additionally, the high cost of implementation and the need for skilled professionals pose challenges for smaller organizations. Furthermore, regulatory compliance and the integration of various systems are also significant hurdles. Despite these challenges, the market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for data-driven decision-making in healthcare.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Component 1.1 Services

1.2 Software

1.3 Hardware Deployment 2.1 On-premises

2.2 Cloud-based Geography 3.1 APAC

1.1 Services- The healthcare analytics market in APAC is primarily driven by the services segment, which includes consulting, implementation, training, and support. Healthcare providers rely on IT services to enhance patient experience and comply with regulations. The complexity of generated content and diverse accessibility requirements pose challenges. Analytics solutions ensure operational efficiency, leading to cost savings for providers. The high adoption of analytics solutions is expected to fuel the growth of the services segment and the healthcare analytics market in APAC.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The IT healthcare sector in APAC is witnessing significant growth, driven by the adoption of healthcare analytics. Patient care and treatment costs are key areas of focus, with analytics tools and big data solutions enabling performance efficiency and accuracy in service delivery. The aging population in APAC presents unique challenges, requiring advanced clinical data analysis for improved clinical outcomes and reduced hospital readmission rates.

Future trends include the use of descriptive and predictive analytics in the on-premises and cloud-based segments, addressing security issues and cultural barriers. Life sciences companies and healthcare providers are leveraging these digital solutions to optimize financial performance and enhance overall healthcare costs management. The integration of healthcare analytics in the APAC region is set to revolutionize the industry, addressing the complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and improving overall patient care.

Market Research Overview

The APAC healthcare analytics market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of technology in the healthcare sector. The region's large and growing population base, coupled with the rising healthcare expenditures, is driving the demand for advanced analytics solutions. The market is segmented into various categories, including telemedicine, population health management, and predictive analytics.

The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms in healthcare analytics is gaining popularity, enabling healthcare providers to make data-driven decisions and improve patient outcomes. The market is also witnessing the integration of healthcare analytics with electronic health records (EHRs) and other healthcare IT systems, facilitating seamless data exchange and analysis. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by the increasing focus on value-based healthcare and the need for cost-effective solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Component

Services



Software



Hardware

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud-based

Geography

APAC

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio