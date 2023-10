Healthcare Analytics Market Soars: Infinium Global Research's Latest Report Predicts Market Value of USD 179.62 Billion Value by 2030 with an Impressive CAGR of 21.29%

PUNE, India, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Global Research, a prominent market research firm, has released a comprehensive report on the Healthcare Analytics Market, offering an in-depth analysis of market segments and sub-segments at both the global and regional levels. The report delves into the effects of drivers, restraints, and macro indicators on the healthcare analytics market over the short and long term.

The global healthcare analytics market has been experiencing unprecedented growth, underpinned by the surge in healthcare data, including Electronic Health Records (EHRs), medical imaging, patient-generated data, and genomic information. This influx of data serves as a significant driver for market expansion. Additionally, regulatory compliance, such as the Meaningful Use program in the United States, mandates the adoption of EHR systems and data analytics, further propelling market growth.

However, the cost of healthcare analytics solutions and their associated implementation and maintenance expenses present substantial barriers to market growth. Yet, the application of analytics in precision and personalized medicine unveils remarkable market opportunities within the healthcare analytics sector.

Key Findings:

Staggering Growth Projection: In 2022, the global healthcare analytics market was valued at USD 31.10 billion , with a forecast of reaching USD 179.62 billion by 2030. The predicted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.29% for the period 2023-2030 signals immense potential in the industry.

In 2022, the global healthcare analytics market was valued at , with a forecast of reaching by 2030. The predicted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.29% for the period 2023-2030 signals immense potential in the industry. Regional Dominance: North America, led by the United States , is expected to maintain a dominant position in the healthcare analytics market. This is attributed to legislative initiatives like Electronic Health Records (EHR) and incentives from the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) program. In Europe , healthcare analytics is ranked second in terms of size, primarily due to technological advancements and a growing focus on data management and governance. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the healthcare analytics market, driven by factors like medical tourism and enhanced efficiency in addressing healthcare sector challenges.

North America, led by , is expected to maintain a dominant position in the healthcare analytics market. This is attributed to legislative initiatives like Electronic Health Records (EHR) and incentives from the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) program. In , healthcare analytics is ranked second in terms of size, primarily due to technological advancements and a growing focus on data management and governance. The region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the healthcare analytics market, driven by factors like medical tourism and enhanced efficiency in addressing healthcare sector challenges. Segments Analysis: The report provides a comprehensive breakdown of the healthcare analytics market by type, mode of delivery, application, and end user. Sub-markets include descriptive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and predictive analytics for type; on-premise, web-based, and cloud-based for mode of delivery; and clinical, financial, operational, and administrative for application. End-user sub-markets encompass healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and others.

The report provides a comprehensive breakdown of the healthcare analytics market by type, mode of delivery, application, and end user. Sub-markets include descriptive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and predictive analytics for type; on-premise, web-based, and cloud-based for mode of delivery; and clinical, financial, operational, and administrative for application. End-user sub-markets encompass healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and others. Key Players: Profiles of companies in the market, such as Oracle Cerner, IBM Corporation, Inovalon, Athenahealth, Optum, Inc., Change Healthcare, MCKESSON CORPORATION, Health Catalyst, Veradigm LLC, and Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI), are included in the report.

