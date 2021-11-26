Healthcare Analytics Market to grow by USD 37.39 billion from 2021 to 2026 |Evolving Opportunities with Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. & Cerner Corp. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growing interaction of big data with healthcare analytics, increasing pressure to curb healthcare spending and improve patient outcomes, and the growing capital investments will drive the growth of the Healthcare Analytics Market. However, increasing data security and privacy concerns might hamper market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The healthcare analytics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., Health Catalyst Inc., Inovalon Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McKesson Corp., Medeanalytics Inc., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., and UnitedHealth Group, etc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - The company offers healthcare analytics through its business unit Veradigm.

The company offers healthcare analytics through its business unit Veradigm. Cerner Corp. - The company offers a healthcare analytics solution named HealtheAnalytics.

The company offers a healthcare analytics solution named HealtheAnalytics. Health Catalyst Inc. - The company offers healthcare analytics through its data operating system.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment, the market is classified into Cloud-based and On-premise. The Healthcare analytics market share growth by the cloud-based segment will be significant

market share growth by the cloud-based segment will be significant By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Healthcare Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 37.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., Health Catalyst Inc., Inovalon Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McKesson Corp., Medeanalytics Inc., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., and UnitedHealth Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

