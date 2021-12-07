Healthcare And Laboratory Labels Market to Record a CAGR of 4.79% | Increasing Investments in Drug Discovery to Boost Growth | Technavio

Healthcare And Laboratory Labels Market: Drivers

Increasing investments in drug discovery is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the healthcare and laboratory labels market during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing heavily in R&D for discovering new drugs. This is due to the rising demand for personalized medicine and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Laboratory instruments are required for the initial phase of the drug discovery process to identify protein targets. Laboratory labels help in saving the time and effort associated with managing lab instruments.

Healthcare And Laboratory Labels Market: Segmentation Analysis

The healthcare and laboratory labels market by end-user (pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, medical devices, laboratory, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

By end-user, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to dominate the healthcare and laboratory labels market during the forecast period. The demand for labels in these segments will be driven by the rising number of approvals for over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. Pharmaceutical labeling is highly essential in identifying drugs. The increasing geriatric population and rising adoption of home care settings for treatment are increasing the demand for these labels. Moreover, the rising drug approvals will also drive the growth of the market.

By geography, APAC is expected to dominate the market, with a market growth share of 42% during the forecast period and China and Japan being the key countries. The growth of the market in the region is driven by factors such as the huge patient population base, the growing interest of domestic and international vendors, and the increase in R&D in healthcare and pharmaceutical activities.

Healthcare and Laboratory Labels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79% Market growth 2022-2026 1.22 bn m2 Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.48 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Avery Dennison Corp., Brady Corp., Caresfield LLC, CCL Industries Corp., Diagramm Halbach GmbH & Co. KG, Diversified Biotech Inc., GA International Inc., General Data Co. Inc., Multi Color Corp., and UPM-Kymmene Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

