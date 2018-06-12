Healthcare and Nursing Expert Kimberly Cowan Named Director of Nursing at Recovery Centers of America-Westminster

"We're excited to have Kimberly leading our nursing and medical teams," said Recovery Centers of America-Westminster CEO Michael Stuart. "Her extensive background directing and implementing new processes and procedures for patient care strengthens our team and enhances our ability to provide the necessary medical services for our patients."

Prior to joining RCA, Cowan worked at Acadia Healthcare within its New England region, most recently as director of quality management. She previously served as the company's director of nursing. During her time at Acadia, she managed nursing operations, compliance and patient care standards at the company's 21 regional substance abuse disorder facilities throughout New England. Cowan has extensive experience developing nursing, operations and patient quality care policies and procedures.

Cowan received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Lady of the Elms College in Chicopee, Massachusetts. She is a member of the Opiate Abuse Prevention Task Force for Western Massachusetts, and she is a registered nurse in Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire. Cowan lives in Northfield, Massachusetts.

RCA provides quality addiction treatment that is accessible and affordable – including medically-monitored detoxification, inpatient treatment and outpatient treatment – throughout Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Maryland. The company is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America provides a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment. We are in-network with most major insurance providers, resulting in improved access to affordable care and reduced out of pocket expenses for individuals and families seeking addiction treatment. We provide our patients with individualized, evidence-based treatment plans which pave the way for long-term success. Our comprehensive Family Program is included in each patient's treatment plan and is designed to help families and patients heal and recover, together.

Our centers for addiction medicine are located in your neighborhood so it's easy for families to participate in the treatment process and to access care 24/7. Being in your neighborhood allows us to provide our patients with continuity across all levels of care, from detox and residential to outpatient and recovery support meetings – right in the neighborhoods where you live and work.

