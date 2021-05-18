Healthcare Apparel Leader Barco® Uniforms Announces Digital Transformation with Launch of New e-commerce Site, Barcomade.com

The new e-commerce platform provides greater flexibility for customers by allowing them to purchase directly from the site and also search for nearby retailers. As social media apps like Instagram and digital marketing channels play an increasingly important role in how consumers browse and shop, BarcoMade.com provides a seamless, intuitive user experience. Users can browse through the site's thoughtfully selected brand collections, which include best-selling and globally popular brands like Grey's Anatomy, Barco One, and Skechers Vitality Collection.

Founded in 1929 by Morris Barker, Barco's journey began in 1936 when his stepson, Kenneth Donner, took the reigns as its innovative and passionate leader, developing Barco's DNA around a culture of caring and enhancing healthcare workers' lives by offering better options for their professional apparel with high-quality fabrics, superior fit and modern styling.

Today, the expansion into Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) is the start of an exciting new chapter for Barco, which has grown to become a global apparel industry powerhouse. Barco is widely recognized as the original innovator of the modern premium healthcare scrubs industry. One out of every three healthcare professionals in the U.S. has purchased Barco-branded scrubs.

"For more than 90 years, Barco has earned its reputation for innovation with purpose. We honor our healthcare community by evolving with them, adopting the latest technologies and adapting our apparel to meet their changing needs and preferences. Now, more than ever, we must meet our customer where they already shop: online and mobile. The launch of BarcoMade.com is the natural next step in our company's evolution to make good on our promise to improve the lives of healthcare professionals around the world," said Ron Wagenseil, president and CEO, Barco Uniforms.

Barco has also announced the hire of Kerry McLeod as the company's Chief Digital Marketing Officer. In her role, McLeod will oversee the company's digital transformation and launch of the direct-to-consumer channel. Prior to joining Barco, she oversaw the e-commerce division of Delta Apparel, which included multiple unique websites, where she was responsible for all digital marketing efforts. She has served in senior leadership roles overseeing omni-channel marketing initiatives for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to digital startups.

"Kenneth Donner's legacy and commitment to purpose-driven innovation is very meaningful, and it's an honor to lead Barco on this exciting new journey," said McLeod.

"A strong digital presence is not only a smart business decision, but it complements our existing retail strategy, which includes our network of retail dealers – a key differentiator and competitive advantage. We've focused on differentiating the product offerings across all of Barco's channels so our customers have additional flexibility and shopping options. At BarcoMade.com, we have a dedicated platform to tell our brand story and build brand awareness on a global scale. Naturally, launching a dedicated e-commerce platform helps us expand our reach to more global markets, but we also gain invaluable consumer insights that will allow us to continue to launch and refresh future products at a faster rate, further optimizing the in-store retail experience," added McLeod.

Retail Dealer Network

Barco products are currently sold through a global distribution network of dealers in over 40 countries and territories. Retail dealers will continue to play a valuable role in Barco's long-term sales strategy. BarcoMade.com will act as a complementary retail channel and Barco will continue to provide its dealers with exclusive inventory and SKUs.

Brands included on BarcoMade.com

Grey's Anatomy by Barco

Since 2006, Barco has partnered with ABC to curate authentic Grey's Anatomy™ by Barco Professional Wear, inspired by the hit medical drama now in its 17th season on television. It quickly achieved global success as the scrub brand of choice for millions of healthcare professionals around the world. It has become the benchmark for premium medical apparel, recognized for the high-quality fabric and exceptional fit that helps them look, feel and perform better while taking care of patients. The Grey's Anatomy brand has expanded to include four unique sub-brand collections offering a wide variety of styles that appeal to both a new generation of healthcare professionals as well as ones who have already chosen to wear Grey's Anatomy since the beginning of their careers.

Barco One

As part of the company's ongoing innovation leadership and commitment to make a difference through sustainable technology advancements, Barco One scrubs incorporate five recycled plastic bottles into the fabric of each garment. Barco One offers modern styling and a proprietary innovative performance technology that adapts to body temperature and climatic variances. Since the brand was launched in 2016, it has seen double-digit growth annually and has quickly become the number one choice for millions of healthcare workers and veterinarians, who love the proprietary fabric's anti-static properties and Quick-Shed™ technology, which releases animal hair quickly from the surface of the fabric.

Skechers Vitality by Barco

Launched in 2018, Skechers™ by Barco is a true lifestyle brand that also advances the company's sustainability mission. The scrubs are made from seven recycled plastic bottles per garment in an effort to reduce the volume of plastic in the ocean. The Skechers Vitality collection continues to be one of the most popular brands for hospital groups due to its exceptional fit, comfort and value, offering a high-quality, easy-care fabric at an affordable price for all healthcare workers.

As Barco begins this new chapter, the company continues to see dynamic market share growth and build on the global popularity and success of its apparel brands while staying true to its purpose of making a difference in the lives of healthcare professionals around the world.

About Barco Uniforms

Founded in 1929, Barco™ Uniforms is a leader of design innovation in the premium professional apparel industry, designing award-winning premium uniforms that elevate and honor the individual in the healthcare, enterprise and food service industries. Barco Uniforms is headquartered in Los Angeles with approximately 250+ local employees across multiple disciplines including design, product development, marketing, sales, supply chain, and distribution. For more information, visit www.barcouniforms.com You can follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram at @barcoapparel and @barcomade.

Keeping Hope Alive.

In 2008, Barco's Nightingales Foundation (BNF) was founded by Barco's Chairman of the Board, Michael Donner and his wife Frida in hopes of lifting-up the lives of children around the world, in honor of Healthcare Professionals. http://www.barcosnightingales.org/

For more information on Barco Uniforms or Barco's Nightingales Foundation visit: www.barcouniforms.com.

