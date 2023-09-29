Healthcare at Your Fingertips: Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Skyrockets

News provided by

Research and Markets

29 Sep, 2023, 11:45 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Medical Apps - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In an ever-evolving digital health landscape, the global Mobile Medical Apps market stands to play an indispensable role. This booming market, initially valued at US$6.6 Billion is projected to skyrocket to an impressive US$42.5 Billion by 2030, propelled by increased demand for medical monitoring and fitness tracking. Staying apprised of these market dynamics is critical to making informed business decisions, strategically positioning your company within this robust sector.
 The comprehensive report offers coveted insights into the prominent geographical markets-US, China, Japan, Canada, and more-and key competitors such as Abbott Laboratories, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, and Novartis AG. 

Economic Outlook:

  • Global Outlook: Growth recovery is expected in the coming years, with countries overcoming challenges like recession threats and inflation.
  • GDP: The US faces slowing GDP growth, while China and India have optimistic projections.
  • Challenges: Uncertainties around the Ukraine war, inflation issues, food and fuel inflation, and retail inflation impact consumer confidence.
  • Technological Impact: Technologies like generative AI, applied AI, Web3, cloud and edge computing, and quantum technologies can drive significant growth.

Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Overview:

  • Projected Growth: From US$6.6 Billion in 2022 to US$42.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.1%.
  • Segment Growth: Medical Monitoring is predicted to reach US$10.2 Billion with a CAGR of 25.5%. Nutrition & Fitness segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.2%.
  • Regional Insights: The US market is valued at $2.3 Billion, and China's market is forecasted to grow at 31.1% CAGR. Japan and Canada also have notable growth predictions.

Market Trends:

  • Integration of AI in mobile health apps
  • Use of blockchain technology and big data in health applications
  • Rise of IoT, cloud-based apps, and AR/VR in healthcare
  • Growing role of telemedicine and video consultation
  • Young consumers' inclination towards digital health technology
  • Emphasis on remote patient monitoring
  • Expanding 5G connectivity to promote the adoption of mobile medical apps

Select Company Profiles:

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Apple, Inc.
  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
  • AT&T, Inc.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • BlackBerry Ltd.
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
  • Airstrip Technologies, Inc.
  • AgaMatrix, Inc.
  • Aetna, Inc.
  • AdvancedMD, Inc.
  • AliveCor, Inc.
  • ClickMedix LLC
  • BioTelemetry, Inc.

