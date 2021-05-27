Healthcare Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market Size Worth $62.0 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare automatic identification and data capture market size is expected to reach USD 62.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2021 to 2028. The growth is attributed majorly due to the increasing focus of pharmaceutical companies on optimizing the supply chain. For instance, in October 2020, Sandoz launched its first RFID-tagged critical injectable medicines in the U.S.

Key suggestions from the report:

The biometric emerged as the largest revenue-generating segment of the healthcare AIDC market in 2020. Increasing adoption of RFID technology for AIDC services in the healthcare industry is estimated to drive market

The hardware segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the growing installation of RFID systems. The rising requirement for hardware-based components in the AIDC devices such as printers, scanners, readers, cards, and other such systems is expected to drive the market

The clinical segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the study period. Growing adoption of AIDC for clinical applications such as blood transfusion verification, medication administration, verification laboratory specimen identification is anticipated to drive the market

Asia Pacific region has emerged as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Existence of a large pharmaceutical industry requiring this technology for process streamlining

Read 180 page research report with ToC on "Healthcare Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Barcode, RFID, Biometric), By Component, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/healthcare-automatic-identification-data-capture-market

Furthermore, technological advancements by market players and favorable government policies pertaining to automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) solutions are expected to fuel the market demand in coming years. The National Health Authority of India issued new guidelines for the Ayushman Bharat scheme. These guidelines for to introduce biometric authentication at the time of admission and discharge of the patients. These types of initiatives are anticipated to propel market growth.

In recent years, RFID tools, which use wireless communication to identify and track equipment and assets, have seen strong adoption in healthcare settings. Upgrading of inventory management in pharmacies, hospitals, life and science companies, high demand for enhanced patient safety by healthcare providers, and implementation of automated processes in healthcare facilities are expected to fuel the healthcare RFID market growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak is also becoming an emerging driver for the adoption of biometric solutions. As the COVID-19 is revealing the importance of AIDCs around the world. Hence, it is estimated that the market will witness lucrative opportunities due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare automatic identification and data capture market on the basis of technology, component, application, and region:

Healthcare AIDC Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Barcode



RFID



Biometric



Others

Healthcare AIDC Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hardware



Software



Services

Healthcare AIDC Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Clinical



Non-Clinical

Healthcare AIDC Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Healthcare Automatic Identification And Data Capture (AIDC) Market

Datalogic S.p.A

SICK AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Cognex Corporation

Toshiba TEC Corporation

Bluebird Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

SATO Holdings Corporation

The Code Corporation

Jadak - A Novanta Company

Unitech Electronics Co., LTD.

Impinj, Inc.

Denso Wave Europe

Avery Dennison Corporation

TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.