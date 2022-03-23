HEALTHCARE BENEFITS INDUSTRY DISRUPTOR TO KEYNOTE THE 26TH ANNUAL TIPAAA CONFERENCE

Nelson Griswold is an industry titan I can count on to inform & invigorate - IPA Association President, Albert Holloway Tweet this

Griswold's talk entitled, "The First-Party Payer" Revolution - Restoring the Primacy of the American Physician," will present third-party payers issues by asking and addressing the following questions:

How happy are physicians with the payment arrangements with insurance companies?

Would your doctors be interested in an alternative to the third-party pay system?

What impact could direct-pay for their services have on your physicians?

Could you grow your IPA membership if you could show doctors how to earn more and have a less stressful lifestyle?

The 10:00 am interview-syle conversation, promises to enlighten and inform. With 90 percent of Americans living within 10 miles of one of Walmart's 5,000+ retail locations, it is uniquely positioned to provide health and wellness services to all Americans. Griswold and Pulluru will discuss Walmart's views on independent physicians and the impact of their 2019 introduction of the Walmart Health Primary Care Clinics. They will also cover the retail giant's recent acquisition of telehealth company meMD and what this progressive move means to the overall healthcare industry.

About NextGen Benefits

The NextGen Benefits Mastermind Partnership is the employer health care industry's premier peer exchange network committed to improving the quality of health care while making it affordable by managing the supply chain of employees' health care for quality and cost. The Mastermind's Vision Statement – "The highest quality health care, accessible and affordable for all Americans, beginning with the employees of our employer clients" is the group's "Why," driving each adviser/member to disrupt the broken benefits industry and the dysfunctional health care delivery system.

