Healthcare Bluebook Acquires Quality Division of Quantros, Inc.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Bluebook, an industry leader in delivering clear and actionable healthcare quality and cost information, today announced it has acquired the Quality division of Quantros, Inc., a leading provider of quality analytics software for healthcare providers and payors.

With the acquisition, Bluebook enhances the breadth and quality of its healthcare data, enhances existing analytics capabilities, and positions the combined organization to reach a wider range of customers, including value-focused hospitals, health systems, and select payors.

"Quantros has been a fantastic longtime partner to Bluebook by supplying the 'gold standard' in quality data that informs our transparency solutions for our clients and partners," said Healthcare Bluebook CEO Scott Paddock. "Combining the Quantros Quality business with our core offerings expands and strengthens the data behind the various solutions, continues our strategic move into the healthcare provider and payor markets, and positions us to develop new innovations that benefit all of our clients and partners."

The Quantros Quality business leverages a range of powerful data sources to provide insights into the quality performance of hospitals, health systems, payors, data aggregators and healthcare providers nationwide. The Quantros data is validated against federal and commercial claims data, as well as Bluebook's own data. Bluebook uses the risk adjusted performance data to populate the simple and intuitive solutions that its partners, their employees and members can easily access, understand and use to make value-based care decisions.

"With value-based care arrangements increasing, hospitals, physicians, employers and payors need accurate, illuminating analytics. The combination of Quantros and Bluebook will provide unmatched insights to allow stakeholders on the giving and receiving end of care the ability to make data-driven decisions," said Lindsey Klein, General Manager, Provider Solutions at Quantros.

Healthcare Bluebook is embracing and will continue to build the Quantros brand, products, services and programs, leveraging its strong reputation with payors and providers nationally.

With the acquisition, Healthcare Bluebook now owns one of the largest databases of healthcare quality and cost information in the U.S. — covering millions of procedures every year across more than 10 million lives and billions of claims that are refreshed monthly.

Raymond James served as exclusive investment banking advisor and Paul Hastings LLP served as legal advisor to Quantros in the transaction. Bass Berry & Sims PLC served as legal advisor to Healthcare Bluebook. Terms of the deal are not disclosed.

About Healthcare Bluebook

Healthcare Bluebook uses industry-leading objective quality and price data and claims-driven ROI reporting to deliver healthcare value insights to consumers, employers and healthcare providers and payors. Bluebook's intuitive online healthcare shopping solution provides employers and members with an easy-to-use benefits solution that increases movement from low-value to high-value care, driving savings and rapid ROI, and provides greater price predictability. Combined with a proven engagement methodology, Bluebook's innovative suite of services empowers smarter healthcare choices, while decreasing costs and improving healthcare outcomes. For more information, visit healthcarebluebook.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

About Quantros

Quantros is a leading provider of software and services that advance healthcare performance. Our Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based applications help thousands of hospitals and the nation's leading health systems along with brokers, insurers, TPAs and other key industry players capture actionable intelligence they can use to improve outcomes, reduce cost and reinforce their commitments to delivering safer, higher-quality value-based care. Healthcare purchasers and millions of consumers throughout the nation also rely on Quantros to identify superior value for their health care expenditures. For more information, visit www.quantros.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

