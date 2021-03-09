Healthcare Bluebook Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Bluebook, an industry leader in delivering clear and actionable healthcare quality and cost information, today announced additions to its C-level executive team as the company see continued rapid client growth. With a recently expanded workforce, new analytics capabilities, launch of Bluebook Care Connect and expansion into the hospital, health system and payor markets via the Quantros Quality acquisition, Bluebook is seeing great market response.

Healthcare Bluebook enables higher-value healthcare by helping consumers and employers identify the true quality and cost of care so they can make better decisions that improve outcomes and save money. Its recent acquisition of the Quality division of Quantros, Inc., expanded Bluebook's workforce and added new data and analytics capabilities for serving healthcare providers and payors, in addition to Bluebook's core market of self-insured employers and third-party administrators. Bluebook also has forged a partnership with a leading multinational information technology company to provide innovative, consumer-oriented solutions that help hospitals and health systems meet new federal transparency requirements.

"High-value healthcare can only be achieved when there is true transparency around the quality and cost of care. We are proud to draw on our more than rich experience of providing data-driven insights in a consumer-friendly way to bring new clarity to consumers, employers and now healthcare providers and payors, as well," said Scott Paddock, CEO of Healthcare Bluebook. "To support and accelerate our positive trajectory, it's critical that we have a robust and diverse executive team to lead us through what we anticipate will be another record year."

Elevations and additions to Bluebook's C-level executive team are as follows:

Julie Freeman was promoted to Chief People Officer and SVP. Previously Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Freeman has more than 20 years of experience in HR and joined Bluebook in January 2020 . Freeman is responsible for: people strategy, recruiting, development and employee engagement programs. Julie provides leadership and guidance on organizational goals, vision and structure, and oversees all aspects of talent acquisition aimed at attracting top talent who share Bluebook's vision, are committed to its mission and fit well within the company's unique culture.

was promoted to Chief People Officer and SVP. Previously Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Freeman has more than 20 years of experience in HR and joined Bluebook in . Freeman is responsible for: people strategy, recruiting, development and employee engagement programs. Julie provides leadership and guidance on organizational goals, vision and structure, and oversees all aspects of talent acquisition aimed at attracting top talent who share Bluebook's vision, are committed to its mission and fit well within the company's unique culture. Lindsey Klein , who joined Bluebook with the company's Quantros acquisition, was named Chief Product Officer, SVP and Provider General Manager. Klein will be responsible for creation and execution of the vision for the product portfolio moving forward, including: product strategy, design, management and delivery for Healthcare Bluebook and Quantros's products, services and solutions. In addition, she will remain responsible for leading sales, customer success, product development, and overall business strategy as well as financial performance for the entire Provider side of the organization.

, who joined Bluebook with the company's Quantros acquisition, was named Chief Product Officer, SVP and Provider General Manager. Klein will be responsible for creation and execution of the vision for the product portfolio moving forward, including: product strategy, design, management and delivery for Healthcare Bluebook and Quantros's products, services and solutions. In addition, she will remain responsible for leading sales, customer success, product development, and overall business strategy as well as financial performance for the entire Provider side of the organization. Jen Moeller was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer and SVP. Moeller joined Bluebook in early 2020 as Vice President of Marketing, bringing more than 25 years of experience in B2B and B2C marketing with a focus on the healthcare industry. She is responsible for leading all marketing strategy, brand, owned, earned and paid media channels for the organization. Jen also leads our industry leading member engagement practice, enabling members to find high value healthcare through consumer friendly channels.

"I'm proud to continue to elevate Julie and warmly welcome Lindsey and Jen to the C-suite," Paddock said. "Their continued strategic contributions will help fuel Bluebook's success in this milestone year and beyond."

The Bluebook Executive Leadership Team also includes Will Brockman, Chief Revenue Officer; Bill Kampine, Chief Innovation Officer; Erik Nicholson, Chief Information Officer; Mike O-Neil, Chief Strategy and Development Officer; John Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer and Zach Samples, Chief Operating Officer.

ABOUT HEALTHCARE BLUEBOOK

Healthcare Bluebook uses industry-leading objective quality and price data and claims-driven ROI reporting to deliver healthcare value insights to consumers, employers and healthcare providers and payors. Bluebook's intuitive online healthcare shopping solution provides employers and members with an easy-to-use benefits solution that increases movement from low-value to high-value care, driving savings and rapid ROI, and provides greater price predictability. Combined with a proven engagement methodology, Bluebook's innovative suite of services empowers smarter healthcare choices, while decreasing costs and improving healthcare outcomes. For more information, visit healthcarebluebook.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

