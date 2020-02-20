Healthcare Bluebook Names Scott Paddock Chief Executive Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Bluebook, an industry leader in helping patients navigate to high-value providers using objective quality and cost data, today announced the appointment of Scott Paddock as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds founder Jeff Rice, M.D., who has transitioned to the role of Executive Chairman.

"Scott has the depth and breadth of experience to lead our team through this next phase of rapid growth," said Rice. "Since our inception, we've remained focused on protecting patients by exposing the truth of cost and quality variation in healthcare to empower consumers to make better decisions. Scott shares a deep commitment to our purpose and his proven ability to scale businesses across markets will be instrumental in our continued success."

Paddock brings more than 20 years of experience in high-growth environments with a deep knowledge of the healthcare industry. Prior to joining Healthcare Bluebook, Paddock served as President and CEO for GuideWell Connect, a leading consumer engagement company supporting payers and employers. He has also served in executive roles at Cota Healthcare, Homecare Homebase, and MedeAnalytics. Paddock earned his B.S. in Physics and B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from SUNY Fredonia and University at Buffalo, respectively, and his M.B.A. from Franklin University.

"Healthcare Bluebook has transformed the healthcare shopping experience by changing consumers' relationship with the healthcare system. Transparency in healthcare is at the top of the nation's healthcare agenda, and as a pioneer in the space, Bluebook is in a remarkable position to provide objective cost and quality information to help people make better decisions about where to go for care," said Paddock. "I am thrilled to join an organization whose values align with my own, and I look forward to taking Healthcare Bluebook and the exciting work we're doing to new heights."

Paddock is an active member of HIMSS and serves on the board of AptiHealth and TCS Healthcare, which are both early stage healthcare startups.

About Healthcare Bluebook

Since 2007, Healthcare Bluebook has been protecting consumers and employers nationwide from overpriced, low-quality healthcare. Bluebook's intuitive online healthcare shopping solution helps 5,000+ employers cut costs by using a simple color-coded guide to steer employees to high-quality healthcare facilities and providers with prices at or below Fair Price®. With industry-leading objective price and quality data and claims-driven ROI reporting, Bluebook provides users with everything they need to compare facilities, save money, and find high-quality care. For more information, visit Healthcare Bluebook and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

