Healthcare BPO Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $583.4 Billion by 2030 from $312.8 Billion in 2023 - Patent Cliffs in Pharma Industry Drive Dependence on BPO Providers

Global Healthcare BPO Market to Reach $583.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Healthcare BPO estimated at US$312.8 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$583.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Healthcare Provider Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$216.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Healthcare Payer Service segment is estimated at 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $131.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Healthcare BPO market in the U.S. is estimated at US$131.8 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 6.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Healthcare Costs to Drive Inclination towards BPO Services

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Aging Population Burdens an Already Strained Healthcare System: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2023

Regulatory Challenges Inflate the Demand for Healthcare BPO

ICD-10 Coding Standards and Impending Adoption of ICD-11 Standards: Potential for BPO Providers

With Many Benefits of Cloud Computing, "The Cloud" Comes With a Silver Lining for BPO Service Providers Struggling to Remain Cost Competitive in the Era of Value Based Care

Inherent Advantages of Cloud Computing Make "The Cloud" a Game Changer in the Healthcare BPO Industry: Benefits of Cloud Measured in % Efficiency Improvements & Cost Reduction

Revenue Cycle Management Outsourcing Maximize Revenue Collection Operations

Global Market for Revenue Cycle Management: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Reimbursement Changes Amplify Demand

Rise in Healthcare Industry Consolidation Boosts Growth Opportunities

Select M&A Deals Involving Large Healthcare Firms

Healthcare BPO Market for Pharma Sector

Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending (US$ Billion) for the Years 2010 through 2024E

Patent Cliffs in Pharma Industry Drive Dependence on BPO Providers

Major Pharma Drugs Losing Patents

Healthcare Analytics Services Address the Challenge of High Data Volumes

Industry Witnesses a Surge in Near Shore Outsourcing

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Outlook

Segment Review

Healthcare BPO - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Leading Players in the Global Contract Research Outsourcing Market by Revenue Share (in %): 2023

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 61 Featured)

IBM Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Lonza Group Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Labcorp Drug Development

Tata Group

Concentrix Corporation

Genpact Ltd.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

Sykes Enterprises, Inc.

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

IQVIA

