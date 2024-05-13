Healthcare BPO Market size is set to grow by USD 12909.57 million from 2023-2027, focus on reducing operational costs to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare bpo market size is estimated to grow by USD 12909.57 million from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.13% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12909.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.73 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DATAMARK Inc., Foundever Group, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Inc., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd., IQVIA Inc., Maxicus Inc., OMH HealthEdge Holdings LLC, Parexel International Corp., R1 RCM Inc., Sutherland Global Services Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., UnitedHealth Group Inc., Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd.

Market Driver

The presence of skilled healthcare professionals is a key driving factor for market growth. Outsourcing business functions to external vendors with cost-effective structures and economies of scale can provide a competitive advantage to healthcare businesses.

Outsourcing offers access to a large pool of skilled healthcare professionals with extensive expertise and experience. These professionals can efficiently handle specific tasks of any complexity and size, ensuring client needs are met in record time without hassle.

Medical outsourcing companies ensure the availability of skilled professionals to fulfill client needs effectively. This factor is expected to drive the global healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market during the forecast period.

The market experiencing significant growth, with cloud computing playing a pivotal role. Healthcare organizations utilize cloud storage for remote and cost-effective data management. Service providers handle updates and maintenance, while central administration gains control over resources and HR activities.

Medical coding, transcription services, and medical documentation are essential components of healthcare BPO. Customer interactions, work practices, and IT services are customized or standardized based on client needs.

Data security, health insurance, and financial allocation are critical concerns in healthcare BPO. Offshore outsourcing can provide cost savings, but proper planning and consideration of factors like security, severance pay, and contractual obligations are necessary for successful implementation.

customized services.

Market Challenges

The global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market faces significant challenges due to language barriers. Service providers, often situated in diverse regions, may lack the cultural knowledge, fluency, and communication skills required to deliver optimal support to clients. Language issues hinder the adoption of new processes within enterprises, such as cloud-based software implementation, which can slow down non-native English speakers and impact productivity. In healthcare BPO, language barriers complicate routine tasks, including email subjects, database updates, and presentation discussions, potentially leading to operational issues. Key healthcare BPO services include contract management, litigation support, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in drug development, chronic disease management, and cancer-fighting drug discovery programs. Other services encompass CRO services market, personnel training, finance and accounting, customer care services, telehealth, patient satisfaction, insurance, and claims management.

Segment Overview

This healthcare bpo market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Solution 1.1 Manufacturing

1.2 Research and development

1.3 Non-clinical services Service 2.1 Revenue cycle management

2.2 Patient care services

2.3 Patient enrollment and strategic planning Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Manufacturing- In the dynamic and complex healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market, clients engage with contracted providers for various strategic activities, including litigation management, artificial intelligence (AI) integration, and machine learning applications in drug development for chronic diseases and cancer-fighting drugs. AI-driven companies offer AI-based solutions to enhance drug discovery programs, while Contract Research Organizations (CROs) provide personnel training and CRO services in manufacturing services, such as pharmaceutical and non-clinical services. Healthcare BPO providers offer a range of services, including finance and accounting, customer care services, Teleperformance, Senture, and strategic planning. They manage administrative functions, billing and collections, medical care facilities, virtual care, and patient satisfaction. Insurance and Payer Services, including Claims Management, Integrated Front-End Services, Back-Office Operations, Member Management, Provider Management, Care Management, and Human Resource Services, are also crucial components of the healthcare BPO market. Moreover, AI-based solutions streamline strategic planning, pharmaceutical services, and manufacturing services, enabling the optimization of processes and cost savings. Non-clinical services, such as patient epidemiology and pipeline analysis, are essential for data-driven decision-making. In summary, the healthcare BPO market encompasses a wide range of services, from administrative functions to advanced AI-driven solutions, ensuring the efficient and effective delivery of quality healthcare services.For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2023-2027) and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market is a significant sector that caters to the documentation, business processes, and strategic activities of the healthcare industry. Offshore outsourcing plays a crucial role in this market, enabling the handling of various functions such as finance and accounting, customer care services, Teleperformance, Senture, and Payer Service. Key functions like Claims Management, Back-Office Operations, Member Management, Provider Management, Care Management, and Human Resource Services are often outsourced to ensure efficient financial allocation and proper planning of healthcare expenditure. Offshore contracts for these services help reduce costs associated with medical insurance and improve overall financial management. Data security is a critical concern in the healthcare BPO market, as sensitive patient information is handled. Providers must ensure robust security measures to protect this data and maintain compliance with industry regulations. Proper planning and allocation of resources are essential to the success of healthcare BPO initiatives.

Market Research Overview

The Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market is a significant and growing sector, driven by the increasing need for cost savings and efficiency in healthcare operations. Companies offer services such as revenue cycle management, clinical documentation, telemedicine, and patient engagement. The market is expanding globally, with countries like India and the Philippines offering cost advantages due to their large workforces and English proficiency. However, the use of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning is becoming essential to remain competitive. Security and compliance with healthcare regulations are also critical factors. The market is projected to continue its robust growth due to the increasing adoption of digital health solutions and the ongoing trend towards value-based care.

