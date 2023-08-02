Healthcare BPO market to grow by USD 12,909.57 million from 2022 to 2027|Presence of skilled professionals to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare BPO market size is estimated to grow by USD 12,909.57 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.13% during the forecast period. North America will account for 41% of the global market growth. The US, Canada, and Mexico are some of the major contributing countries in the region. The factors for this include the high adoption of BPO services as well as the market is mature. Furthermore, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, easy availability of products and services, increased healthcare spending, the availability of health insurance, and the availability of favorable reimbursements drive the demand for the market in the region. Hence, such factors are driving the growth of healthcare BPO services in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare BPO Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Healthcare BPO market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This healthcare BPO market report extensively covers market segmentation by solution (manufacturing, research and development, and non-clinical services), service (revenue cycle management, patient care services, and patient enrollment and strategic planning), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. Furthermore, the life science service segment of manufacturing in the global healthcare BPO market may be termed as outsourcing various manufacturing processes and services related to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology products, medical devices, and other life science products. Some of the activities of this segment include product manufacturing, packaging, labeling, quality control, and regulatory compliance, which can be further categorized into pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology manufacturing, medical device manufacturing, and contract manufacturing organization (CMO) services. Hence, owing to such factors, the manufacturing segment of the global healthcare BPO market is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

Healthcare BPO Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The presence of skilled professionals drives the growth of the healthcare BPO market. The competitive advantage of the healthcare business can be attributed to factors such as outsourcing business functions and working with external vendor cost structures and economies of scale.

Furthermore, the fulfillment of client needs in the best possible way without hassle by ensuring the availability of skilled medical professionals is ensured by medical outsourcing companies. Hence, factors such as the presence of skilled professionals drive the growth of the global healthcare BPO market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of cloud-computing services domains is an emerging healthcare BPO market trend. Owing to the wide application of cloud-computing services in organizations, there is increasing adoption of newer technologies in healthcare BPO services.

Organizations utilize cloud storage for storing critical information remotely at low rates, as it enables the central administration to have control over all resources and HR activities as well as eliminates the need for users to update and maintain healthcare infrastructure. Thus, owing to such emerging market trends, the global healthcare BPO market is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Data breaches challenge the growth of the healthcare BPO market. The increasing number of cyberattacks globally lead to the loss of sensitive patient information in healthcare organizations, and leading to data breaches in many healthcare centers.

But the focus of outsourcing companies is on cybersecurity protocols to ensure the safety of their client data. Moreover, proprietary process-oriented information, technologies, software codes, and passwords are some of the key information prone to data theft. Thus, such data breaches can significantly hinder the global healthcare BPO market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)

What are the key data covered in this Healthcare BPO market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the healthcare BPO market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the healthcare BPO market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the healthcare BPO market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare BPO market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The IT and BPO services market size in India is expected to increase by USD 116.01 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.19%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market in India segmentation by product (IT, BPM, and software and R&D), end-user (finance, insurance, telecom, healthcare, and others), and type (export and domestic). The rising cost pressure to maintain in-house IT systems is notably driving the market growth in India.

The IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market size is expected to increase by USD 281.25 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.12%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market segmentation by type (IT-related BPO, contact centers BPO, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency is notably driving the information technology BPO market's growth.

Healthcare BPO market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,909.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.73 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DATAMARK Inc., Foundever Group, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions Inc., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd., IQVIA Inc., Maxicus Inc., OMH HealthEdge Holdings LLC, Parexel International Corp., R1 RCM Inc., Sutherland Global Services Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., UnitedHealth Group Inc., Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

