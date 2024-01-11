Healthcare Breaches and Fines Are Expensive, Learn How to Prevent Them

News provided by

Compliancy Group

11 Jan, 2024, 03:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group to host annual "Lessons and Examples" webinar discussing healthcare breaches and fines. This webinar examines breaches and fines to determine why they occurred and how they could have been prevented. Attendees are given actionable tips that they can implement to improve their security and privacy practices within their businesses.

Continue Reading

2023 was a banner year for healthcare fines and breaches. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) settled thirteen cases with healthcare organizations for potential HIPAA violations, and patients affected by large-scale breaches topped 110 million.

"When a complaint is issued against an organization or a breach occurs, the OCR investigates whether negligence caused the incident. When found negligent, they have violated HIPAA and are subject to costly fines, corrective action, and reputational damage. Historically, HIPAA fines were issued against big players in the healthcare industry. This has changed in recent years – the OCR is committed to enforcing HIPAA compliance in healthcare businesses of all sizes." - Marc Haskelson, President and CEO, Compliancy Group.

Learn how to prevent HIPAA violations with Compliancy Group's highly anticipated annual webinar, "Lessons and Examples from 2023's Breaches and Fines."

Topics will include:

Get the inside scoop from compliance experts and learn how to start protecting your business in 2024. The webinar will be hosted live on January 18th @ 2 PM ET. Register now!

HIPAA Resources

2024 HIPAA Compliance Checklist
HIPAA Fines
Common HIPAA Violations

About Compliancy Group

Solve healthcare compliance challenges quickly and confidently with simplified software. Whether you need HIPAA, OSHA, SOC 2, or all three, your compliance program is fully customizable. Remove the complexities and stress of compliance, increase patient loyalty and the profitability of your business, and reduce risk. Endorsed by top medical associations, clients can be confident in their compliance program. Learn more about Compliancy Group and healthcare compliance!

CONTACT: Monica McCormack, [email protected]

SOURCE Compliancy Group

Also from this source

Compliancy Group Unveils Its 2024 HIPAA Predictions

Compliancy Group Unveils Its 2024 HIPAA Predictions

Compliancy Group spoke with top regulatory attorneys, analyzed OCR fines over the last year, and diligently reviewed the HHS site to make predictions ...
Compliancy Group is G2's Winter 2024 Leader for Healthcare Compliance Software

Compliancy Group is G2's Winter 2024 Leader for Healthcare Compliance Software

Compliancy Group has been awarded as G2's Winter Leader for Healthcare Compliance Software. To qualify for inclusion in the Healthcare Compliance...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.