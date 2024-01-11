Healthcare Breaches and Fines Are Expensive, Learn How to Prevent Them

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group to host annual "Lessons and Examples" webinar discussing healthcare breaches and fines. This webinar examines breaches and fines to determine why they occurred and how they could have been prevented. Attendees are given actionable tips that they can implement to improve their security and privacy practices within their businesses.

2023 was a banner year for healthcare fines and breaches. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) settled thirteen cases with healthcare organizations for potential HIPAA violations, and patients affected by large-scale breaches topped 110 million.

The OCR is committed to enforcing HIPAA compliance in healthcare businesses of all sizes. Learn how to protect yours! Post this

"When a complaint is issued against an organization or a breach occurs, the OCR investigates whether negligence caused the incident. When found negligent, they have violated HIPAA and are subject to costly fines, corrective action, and reputational damage. Historically, HIPAA fines were issued against big players in the healthcare industry. This has changed in recent years – the OCR is committed to enforcing HIPAA compliance in healthcare businesses of all sizes." - Marc Haskelson, President and CEO, Compliancy Group.

Learn how to prevent HIPAA violations with Compliancy Group's highly anticipated annual webinar, "Lessons and Examples from 2023's Breaches and Fines."

Topics will include:

Overview of 2023 breaches and fines

2024 HIPAA predictions

How to protect your organization in the new year

Get the inside scoop from compliance experts and learn how to start protecting your business in 2024. The webinar will be hosted live on January 18th @ 2 PM ET. Register now!

HIPAA Resources

2024 HIPAA Compliance Checklist

HIPAA Fines

Common HIPAA Violations

About Compliancy Group

Solve healthcare compliance challenges quickly and confidently with simplified software. Whether you need HIPAA, OSHA, SOC 2, or all three, your compliance program is fully customizable. Remove the complexities and stress of compliance, increase patient loyalty and the profitability of your business, and reduce risk. Endorsed by top medical associations, clients can be confident in their compliance program. Learn more about Compliancy Group and healthcare compliance!

CONTACT: Monica McCormack, [email protected]

SOURCE Compliancy Group