Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Value Hit US$ 12.7 Bn by 2026

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare business intelligence market value is expected to hit around US$ 12.7 billion by 2026. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 14.8% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Free Download Sample Report Pages for Better Understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1685

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is expected to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the local presence of major software and service provider for healthcare industry such as Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAS Institute, high awareness about this software, easy access to quality health services, and greater adoption to healthcare solutions by the healthcare industry in the U.S. and Canada. Growing healthcare industries, increasing demand for business intelligence solutions by industries, a single approval system across the European region,and rapid adoption of advanced medical technology are some of the key factors responsible for maintaining the second largest rank of Europe across the world. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth due to increasing penetration, spreading IoT connectivity, and growing investment in healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, healthcare companies are shifting their preference from traditional tool-centric data, and tactical projects to strategic and architecture-centric data which can help in enhancing their profits.

Based on the component, the global healthcare business intelligence market has been divided into the platform, software, and services. The platform segment held the largest share of the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for customized business intelligence solutions for each industry to integrate BI solutions into existing business and thereby reduce healthcare cost and enhance service efficiency. However, the software segment is anticipated to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period.

View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/healthcare-business-intelligence-market

Based on the function, the market is sub-segmented into query & reporting, OLAP & visualization, and performance management. In 2018, the OLAP & visualization segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

Based on the application, the market is divided into financial analysis, operational analysis, patient care, and clinical analysis. The financial analysis segment accounted for the maximum share of the market in 2018 due to higher demand from healthcare organizations. It is observed that healthcare organizations collectively can save USD 300 – USD 450 billion annually across the U.S. by opting for business intelligence and big data. However, patient care is anticipated to boost the market with the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on the deployment model, the market has been divided into the on-premise model, cloud-based model, and hybrid model. The cloud-based segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This can be attributed to high penetration due to user-friendly technology, cost-effectiveness, and its properties such as agility and acceptability of cloud-based tools. However, the hybrid model is anticipated to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports

Ambulatory EHR Market - The global market size is expected to reach US$ 6.8 billion by 2026 and will grow at a CAGR of around 6.0% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

- The global market size is expected to reach by 2026 and will grow at a CAGR of around 6.0% over the forecast period 2019 to 2026. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market - The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.0% from 2019 to 2026 and expected to reach around US$ 150.4 Bn by 2026.

- The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.0% from 2019 to 2026 and expected to reach around by 2026. Healthcare Drone Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Major players operating in the healthcare business intelligence industry are BOARD International, IBM, Information Builders, Microsoft, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Oracle, QlikTech International AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., Tableau Software, and Yellowfin BI. Focus on R&D, providing a comprehensive range of solutions to clients, acquisitions, and partnerships are some of the key strategies being adopted by market players to increase their footprints in various sectors of the healthcare business intelligence market.

Some of the key observations regarding the healthcare business intelligence industry include:

In July 2019 , iMedX, Inc. acquired Prevalent, Inc. (Prevalent) and Axcension, Inc. (Axcension), providers of cutting-edge healthcare analytics and revenue cycle management consulting services.Analytics technologies from Prevalent, Axcension, and iMedX have been combined to create a business intelligence solution for healthcare providers, which allows for complete transparency across multiple systems.

, iMedX, Inc. acquired Prevalent, Inc. (Prevalent) and Axcension, Inc. (Axcension), providers of cutting-edge healthcare analytics and revenue cycle management consulting services.Analytics technologies from Prevalent, Axcension, and iMedX have been combined to create a business intelligence solution for healthcare providers, which allows for complete transparency across multiple systems. In July 2019 , IBM completed the acquisition of Red Hat to gain open-source cloud technology for USD 34 billion . Red Hat will help IBM to become the top hybrid cloud provider.

, IBM completed the acquisition of Red Hat to gain open-source cloud technology for . Red Hat will help IBM to become the top hybrid cloud provider. In October 2018 , IBM moved its Watson Cognitive Health services to a hybrid cloud model that provides greater access to a larger pool of payers and health record information for data analytics.

, IBM moved its Watson Cognitive Health services to a hybrid cloud model that provides greater access to a larger pool of payers and health record information for data analytics. In June 2016 , Definitive Healthcare acquired Billian'sHealthDATA, a business intelligence company. The acquisition helped Definitive Healthcare to provide its customers with a higher value solution with executive contacts, more facilities, technology data, and more.

, Definitive Healthcare acquired Billian'sHealthDATA, a business intelligence company. The acquisition helped Definitive Healthcare to provide its customers with a higher value solution with executive contacts, more facilities, technology data, and more. In April 2016 , IBM Watson Health acquired Truven Health Analytics for USD 2.6 billion to expand its client base. Truven brings more than 8,500 clients to the company, including U.S. state and federal government agencies, health plans, employers, clinicians, hospitals, and life sciences companies.

Request for Customization@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/1685

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1685

If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157 OR +1 408 900 9135

About Us

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. Among the industries served include aerospace and defense, information and communication technology (ICT), semiconductor and electronics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, advanced materials, banking, finance services and insurance (BFSI), and others.

Our collective industry experience of over 100 years has helped us to offer appropriate market information and our global reach and regional connects ensures appropriate insights into regional markets to guarantee apt delivery of information.

Our regional market intelligence helps our clients to identify potential opportunities and develop growth strategies across regions and countries. Our services are geared towards offering best market research to our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Frank Wilson

Acumen Research and Consulting

17890, Castleton St #218, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 United States

Tel: +1-407-915-4157 OR +1-408-900-9135

Email: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com

Website: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com

SOURCE Acumen Research and Consulting