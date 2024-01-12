Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Growth Forecast 2028 by BCC Research Analyst

Projected Surge: Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Expected to Soar from $151.9 Billion in 2022 to $259.5 Billion by 2028, Reflecting a 9.7% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) – Latest BCC Research Study

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is a strategic practice within the healthcare industry where specific business processes are delegated to external service providers. This outsourcing model enables healthcare organizations to focus on their core competencies while accessing specialized expertise in various services, including customer support, appointment scheduling, billing, claims processing, and data management. The Healthcare BPO Market encompasses a diverse range of outsourcing services tailored to meet the unique needs of healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences organizations. As the demand for cost-effective and scalable solutions continues to grow, the Healthcare BPO Market plays a pivotal role in enhancing operational efficiency, reducing overhead costs, and adapting to the evolving landscape of healthcare administration.

According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market is estimated to increase from $151.9 billion in 2022 to reach $259.5 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2022 through 2028.

This comprehensive report delves into various product areas within the healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market, presenting individual product segments in terms of market size and revenue trends. The projections through 2028 offer insights into key market issues impacting each product segment. The analysis extends to the competitive landscape, providing an in-depth examination of dynamics driving success, including factors like research and development capabilities and the influence of ecosystems and partnerships. Manufacturer profiles furnish valuable insights into strategies and offerings. The report meticulously assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the healthcare BPO market, exploring challenges and opportunities that have arisen. The global market is segmented by service type (provider outsourcing services, payer outsourcing services, and others), end users (healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and others), and geographical region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), with North America emerging as the dominant market. Revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2028 provide estimated values derived from vendor offerings in the healthcare BPO market.

The proliferation of private hospitals worldwide has intensified the demand for top-tier healthcare professionals, prompting healthcare institutions to seek strategic collaborations with Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services. This partnership aims to elevate patient satisfaction by optimizing operational efficiency and enhancing the overall healthcare experience. Concurrently, the expanding complexity of healthcare operations and the need for specialized expertise have driven healthcare payers to leverage external support for diverse administrative functions. This surge in demand has resulted in substantial growth for payer outsourcing services within Healthcare BPO, with an anticipated notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. Recognizing the escalating challenge of insurance claims errors and the subsequent rise in fraudulent claims within the healthcare sector, healthcare organizations are increasingly turning to outsourcing claims processing services in Healthcare BPO. This strategic move not only aids in the optimization of fraud prevention in insurance claims but also streamlines the handling of medical claims from insurers on behalf of patients. Consequently, healthcare insurance companies can efficiently fulfil their financial obligations to healthcare providers, underscoring the multifaceted role of Healthcare BPO in enhancing operational efficiency and mitigating challenges within the healthcare landscape.

Dynamics Driving Growth in the Healthcare BPO Market

Growing Concern for Reducing Healthcare Costs: The relentless rise in healthcare costs globally has heightened the urgency to find effective cost-reduction strategies. The healthcare BPO market serves as a pivotal solution, offering a pathway to achieve operational efficiency and financial savings. Organizations are increasingly turning to BPO to streamline processes, cut unnecessary expenses, and navigate the complex landscape of healthcare expenditures.

Increasing Complexity in Healthcare Operations: The multifaceted nature of contemporary healthcare operations necessitates streamlined processes and specialized expertise. The growing intricacies in healthcare administration, from data management to claims processing, have fueled the demand for BPO services. These services provide a tailored approach to handling complex tasks, enabling healthcare providers and payers to navigate the intricate landscape of modern healthcare with efficiency and precision.

Rising Clinical Process Outsourcing: A notable trend shaping the healthcare BPO market is the surge in clinical process outsourcing. Healthcare organizations are strategically outsourcing clinical functions such as patient care and diagnostic services to optimize core operations. This not only enhances overall operational efficiency but also allows organizations to tap into external expertise for specialized clinical services. The rise in clinical process outsourcing reflects a strategic response to the evolving demands of the healthcare industry, where external collaboration is leveraged to provide high-quality, specialized care.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $ 151.9 Billion Market Size Forecast $ 259.5 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.7% for the forecast period of 2023 to 2028 Segment Covered Service, End Users, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers • Growing concern for reducing healthcare cost. • Increasing complexity in healthcare operations. • Rising clinical process outsourcing.

Exploring the Landscape of Emerging Technologies:

AI Voice: Revolutionizing Administrative Efficiency in Healthcare

AI Voice emerges as a groundbreaking solution designed to alleviate the administrative and documentation workload for healthcare providers. This cutting-edge technology automates the generation of concise and medically pertinent chart notes, providing a seamless and efficient documentation process. Notably, the ambient scribe feature enhances patient care by allowing healthcare providers to devote their undivided attention to patients, fostering a more patient-centric approach to healthcare delivery.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Streamlining Operations in Healthcare BPO

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) takes center stage in the realm of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), offering a transformative approach to task automation. Utilizing software robots, RPA is applied to manual and rule-based tasks, significantly boosting operational efficiency and minimizing errors. In the context of Healthcare BPO, RPA finds applications in tasks such as data entry, appointment scheduling, and claims processing, paving the way for a more streamlined and error-free workflow.

Blockchain: Ensuring Secure and Transparent Healthcare Data Management

Blockchain technology emerges as a pivotal player in healthcare data management, providing a secure and transparent solution. Within the Healthcare BPO landscape, Blockchain is leveraged for secure medical record sharing, claims management, and supply chain management. By ensuring data integrity and privacy, Blockchain contributes to a more reliable and trustworthy healthcare ecosystem. Its application in Healthcare BPO signifies a paradigm shift towards more efficient, accurate, and secure healthcare operations, addressing critical aspects of data management in the healthcare sector.

This report on the Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?



• The market is projected to reach $259.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.7%



What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?



• The key factors driving the market include the growing concern for reducing healthcare costs, increasing complexity in healthcare operations, and many others.



What segments are covered in the market?



• By Service Type.

• By End Users.

• By Region.



By Product Type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?



• By Service Type, provider outsourcing services are expected to dominate the market by the end of 2028.



Which region has the highest market share in the market?



• North America holds the highest share of the global market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ACCENTURE

COGNIZANT

FLATWORLD SOLUTIONS INC.

GEBBS

GENPACT LTD.

IBM CORP.

INVENSIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD.

IQVIA INC.

SUTHERLAND

WNS (HOLDINGS) LTD.

