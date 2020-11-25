Healthcare Chatbots Market size is projected to expand at an excellent CAGR of 21% through 2030 - Persistence Market Research

The Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities of AI conversant healthcare chatbots empower end users to offer personalized support to patients and clinicians, as integration of NLP technology entails the ability to understand sentiments and act accordingly. As end users across every industry vertical focus on enhancing customer satisfaction and achieving higher Net Promoter Scores, the adoption of conversational AI healthcare chatbots is estimated to increase during the forecast period.

The global healthcare chatbots market was valued at US$ 121 Mn in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a high CAGR of approximately 21% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Key Trends to Look Forward to in Global Healthcare Chatbots Market

Suppliers harnessing PaaS deployment models as technological transformation gathers pace.

Availability of low code and no code chatbot development platforms.

Demand for technical integrations and personalization complementing cognitive intelligence.

End users relying on conversational AI bots to partially automate mundane operations.

Suppliers integrating capabilities offered by conversational AI into healthcare chatbots.

Healthcare chatbots with AR capabilities.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31960

"Augmented Reality (AR) in healthcare chatbots is a unique feature that can take usage and engagement levels to new heights. Augmented reality is a new technology for mobile and web applications, and consumers are not used to the technology. Healthcare chatbots within mobile and web applications are finding new innovative use cases of AR," says a PMR analyst.

Focus of Key Healthcare Chatbots Market Players on Technological Innovation

Some of the key players operating in the global healthcare chatbots market are Nuance Communications, Inc.; Google; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Artificial Solutions; IBM; SnatchBot; Acquire; Floatbot; Botsify; Chatfuel; ChatterOn; and Smartloop, among others.

Request for the Customized report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/31960

Well-established companies are focusing on enhancing technological expertise and improving their attractiveness in the healthcare chatbots market by acquiring other participants with high technology expertise and strong local sales footprint.

Companies are also focused on harnessing the power of trending technologies, while making strong investments in the research & development of upcoming technologies.

Request for Full Report Access: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31960

More Valuable Insights on Healthcare Chatbots Market

PMR offers an unbiased analysis and forecast of the global healthcare chatbots market, analysing historical demand from 2015-2019 and offering forecast statistics for the period 2020-2030. The research unravels growth projections of the healthcare chatbots market on the basis of solution as chatbot platforms and services. Services are further segmented into development services, integration services, and support services With respect to type, the market has been segregated into scripted chatbots, contextual chatbots, and messaging chatbots, among others. Healthcare chatbots find common application in medical data repository, personal assistance, automated patient support, and marketing and sales, among others.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/healthcare-chatbots-market.asp

Browse End-to-end Market: IT and Telecommunication

Related Reports:

Proximity Sensor Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/proximity-sensor-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/proximity-sensor-market.asp Smart Home Cloud Platform Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/smart-home-cloud-platform-market.asp

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Content Source: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/mediarelease/healthcare-chatbots-market.asp

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.