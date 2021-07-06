Healthcare Chatbots Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 517.96 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global healthcare chatbots market report.

The healthcare chatbots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 27.17% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Increasing internet connectivity and the high adoption of smartphones have broadened the reach of virtual assistant services especially virtual health platforms such as healthcare chatbots. The healthcare providers and patients are the major revenue contributors to the global healthcare chatbots market with a share of 58% and 24% respectively, in 2020. Constant advancements and the implementation of new platforms such as telehealth in the healthcare sector is key for the increasing usage of chatbots in the healthcare industry. As a result, the global healthcare chatbots market is anticipated to witness an absolute growth of around 323% during the forecast period North America is likely to witness the highest incremental growth of around USD 177 million during the forecast period due to the high acceptance of telehealth platforms and increase in reimbursement options for virtual health in the region. Vendors are actively engaged in incorporating artificial intelligence & machine learning technologies to improve and enhance the efficiency of healthcare chatbots for resolving various queries of users without the need for physical consultation with physicians Cloud-based healthcare chatbots are gaining significant traction among end-users as they simplify the healthcare chatbots development process offer integration with multiple channels, and data storage capabilities and this segment is likely to witness an absolute growth of around 360% during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by end-users, mode of delivery, component, application, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 10 key vendors and 15 other vendors

Healthcare Chatbots Market – Segmentation

The healthcare chatbots market by healthcare providers segment is expected to reach an incremental growth of USD 241.70 million by 2026. Healthcare providers are the dominant users. Hospitals are the major revenue contributors among all healthcare providers. It is estimated that a nearly 50% reduction in the cost of treatment and 30-40% improvement in outcomes can be achieved through the AI-driven bots in the hospitals, according to Frost & Sullivan.

The growing trend of adopting cloud-based software is gaining high traction in the global healthcare chatbots market. Cloud-based technologies play a significant role in positioning healthcare in the digital landscape and are increasing the adoption of healthcare bots. The adoption rate of cloud-based technology is high compared to on-premise.

The software services segment will dominate the global healthcare chatbots market by component. APAC, Europe , and North America are the top contributor in the software services market. The AI software-based bots have the potential not only to understand the patients' intent, no matter how the questions are phrased but also to have far more potential to deliver accurate answers.

Healthcare Chatbots Market by End-Users

Healthcare Providers

Patients

Payers

Others

Healthcare Chatbots Market by Mode of Delivery

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Healthcare Chatbots Market by Components

Software

Services

Healthcare Chatbots Market by Application

Symptom Checking & Medication Guidance

Appointment Booking & Medical Guidance

APAC



Latin America

Healthcare Chatbots Market – Dynamics

There is an increased demand for AI-based chatbots to deliver a superior customer experience since these chatbots are faster and convenient, and users value them as they are intuitive and highly responsive. These chatbots not only provide a more personalized customer experience but also offer highly valuable customer information, help enterprises and businesses better understand their customers, and offer superior services to drive business growth. Artificial intelligence-based chatbots transform the customer experience by delivering more personalized services. A better understanding of customers is possible through AI-based chatbots. As customers or patients want an experience that is faster and convenient, developers are consistently focussing on bringing realistic experiences to customers. In this context, AI-based chatbots are widely being popularized to provide better customer interaction.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Advancements in Chatbots Through NLP

Increased Acceptance/Awareness of Chatbots due to COVID-19

High Demand for Mobile Health Apps

Growing Internet Connectivity & Smartphone Penetration

Healthcare Chatbots Market – Geography

Globally, North America is the major revenue contributor to the healthcare chatbots market and offers significant growth opportunities for both the local and global players as well. In 2020, North America accounted for a share of 42.51% in the global healthcare chatbots market. This region dominates the global healthcare chatbots market due to the wide adoption of chatbots in countries like the US. In addition, the deep penetration of telehealth services in the North American region is beneficial and has huge potential in promoting the growth of the chatbots market as these chatbots improve access to healthcare for people living in remote and rural areas of North America. The market in North America is growing at a healthy rate when compared to the other regions and is likely to dominate the market in terms of growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



France



Germany



Italy



Spain



Netherlands

APAC

Japan



China



Australia



South Korea



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Turkey



Israel

Major Vendors

Ada Health

Buoy Health

Babylon

Baidu Health

GYANT

HealthTap

Infermedica

PACT Care

Sensely

Your.MD

Other Prominent Vendors

Ariana Digital

Creative Virtual

HealthJoy

Inbenta Technologies

Khealth

Makerobos Innovation Labs

Mediktor

Next IT

Napier Healthcare

Nuance

Synthetix

Virtual Spirits

Woebot

Wysa

X2AI

