Healthcare Cloud-Based Analytics Market Size to Grow by USD 26.93 Bn, Healthcare Technology Market to be Parent Market - Technavio

This report segments the healthcare cloud-based analytics market by component (software, services, and hardware) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America)

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare cloud-based analytics market has been categorized as a part of the global healthcare technology market, which is a part of the global healthcare market. Technavio calculates the global healthcare technology market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers/providers of equipment, pharmaceuticals, supplies, healthcare technology players, biotechnology, and life sciences tools and services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Cloud Based Analytics Market 2022-2026

The healthcare cloud-based analytics market size is expected to increase by USD 26.93 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Healthcare Cloud-Based Analytics Market: Market Segmentation

By component, the software segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Numerous home healthcare users promote the use of SaaS-based technologies in applications such as telemedicine. Some vendors provide cloud services for home-health agencies by combining clinical software with monitoring devices for in-home chronic patient care.

By geography, North America will present significant opportunities for market vendors. Countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico are the major users of healthcare cloud-based analytics. This will drive the growth of the healthcare cloud-based analytics market in North America during the forecast period.

Healthcare Cloud-Based Analytics Market: Major Growth Drivers

The increasing cloud-assisted medical collaborations are driving the growth of the market. Organizations are conducting collaborative studies, which require the analysis of vast datasets. The installation of these systems requires high costs due to infrastructure and hardware equipment requirements. The deployment of cloud computing provides organizations with cost and infrastructure flexibility. Cloud computing also leads to better collaborative research. Therefore, the rising number of such collaborations will drive the market.

Healthcare Cloud-Based Analytics Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers healthcare cloud-based analytic solutions, which make data-driven clinical and operational decisions, enable precision medicine, and decrease the cost of care.

The company offers healthcare cloud-based analytic solutions, which make data-driven clinical and operational decisions, enable precision medicine, and decrease the cost of care. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers healthcare cloud-based analytic solutions that securely connect remote staff to sensitive data, enable reliable telehealth visits, and ensure collaboration.

The company offers healthcare cloud-based analytic solutions that securely connect remote staff to sensitive data, enable reliable telehealth visits, and ensure collaboration. CitiusTech Inc. - The company offers healthcare cloud-based analytic solutions that are member experience solutions, which include digital front door, omnichannel engagement, and member data architecture.

The company offers healthcare cloud-based analytic solutions that are member experience solutions, which include digital front door, omnichannel engagement, and member data architecture. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers healthcare cloud-based analytic solutions that deliver cloud-like flexibility without up-front capital cost.

The company offers healthcare cloud-based analytic solutions that deliver cloud-like flexibility without up-front capital cost. International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers healthcare cloud-based analytic solutions that unlock the power of data, create more efficient systems, and improve the customer experience with a wide variety of innovative services such as IBM Garage and IBM Watson Health.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the healthcare cloud-based analytics market grow during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the healthcare cloud-based analytics market and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the healthcare cloud-based analytics market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the healthcare cloud-based analytics market vendors

Healthcare Cloud-Based Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 26.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 314e Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Amitech Solutions Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CitiusTech Inc., Health Catalyst Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medeanalytics Inc., Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Snowflake Inc., UnitedHealth Group, UnitedHealth Group Inc., and Verisk Analytics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

