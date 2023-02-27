Healthcare Cloud Computing Global Market Report 2023: Massive Shift Towards Telemedicine Spurs Adoption of Cloud Computing

Feb 27, 2023, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Cloud Computing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market to Reach $153.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Healthcare Cloud Computing estimated at US$40.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$153.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19% CAGR and reach US$123.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 15.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.8% CAGR
The Healthcare Cloud Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.2% and 16.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 115 Featured) -
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Athenahealth, Inc.
- CareCloud, Inc.
- ClearDATA
- Dell Inc.
- Euris Group
- e-Zest Solutions Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Iron Mountain Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- OSP Labs
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Zymr, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise of IT in Healthcare Provides the Cornerstone for the Rise & Rise of Healthcare Cloud Computing
- High Costs of In-House Management of Healthcare Information Systems Drives Migration to Cloud
- Here's How the Cloud Helps Save Money & Optimize Costs
- COVID-19 Accelerates Digitalization in Healthcare Benefiting Cloud as the Starting Point for the Digital Journey
- Massive Shift Towards Telemedicine Spurs Adoption of Cloud Computing
- Here's How the Cloud Enables Telemedicine Capabilities
- Here's How the Cloud is Taking Over All Facets of Healthcare Operations
- Cloud Based Clinical Information Systems (CIS) Replaces Conventional CIS
- Cloud Based EMR Score Over Traditional Client-Server Models
- Cloud PACS Takes Imaging to the Cloud & Grows in Prominence
- Strict Healthcare Data Compliance Pushes Up the Importance of HIPAA Compliant Cloud
- Strict HIPAA Regulations Spur Interest in Private Cloud & Community Healthcare Cloud
- Significance of Clouds that are HIPAA-Compliant
- A Diverse Healthcare Environment & Need for Load Balancing Spur Interest in Hybrid Cloud
- Growing Security Concerns Spur Adoption of Encryption & MFA in Public Healthcare Clouds
- Big Data Spurs Cloud Adoption in Healthcare
- "The Cloud" is a Perfect Fit for Healthcare Big Data
- Rise of E-Pharmacies Spurs Adoption of Cloud Computing
- What this Means for Cloud?
- Cloud Enables Delivery of Personalized Healthcare. Here's How
- Cloud-based Drug Discovery Platforms Rise in Popularity
- Cloud-Based Patient Billing & Claims Management Rises in Prominence
- Cloud-Based Healthcare Robotics Gains Ground
- Major Challenges Haunting Cloud Adoption in Healthcare
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Athenahealth, Inc.
- CareCloud, Inc.
- ClearDATA
- Dell Inc.
- Euris Group
- e-Zest Solutions Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Iron Mountain Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- OSP Labs
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Zymr, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1gyj2s-cloud?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article