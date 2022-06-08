Healthcare Cloud Computing Market: 40% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Product and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2025

The Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Share is expected to increase by USD 25.54 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 22.59%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.

The increasing cloud-assisted medical collaborations are the key factors driving the growth of the global healthcare cloud computing market.

The introduction of edge computing will fuel the global healthcare cloud computing markets growth.

The shortage of cloud professionals in the healthcare industry is a major challenge for global healthcare cloud computing markets growth.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 40% among the other regions. Therefore, the healthcare cloud computing market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

Lockdown norms across various industries have augmented the need for date storage with remote planning, tracking, and monitoring healthcare data status. For instance, in September 2020, Accenture announced an investment of $3 billion in forming the Accenture Cloud First to assist clients across different industries to become cloud-first businesses and accelerate digital transformation.

This will enable maintaining a continuous, always-on relationship with patients and plan members between instances of care is critical. Owing to such factors, the market for healthcare cloud computing is expected to grow significantly in the region during the forecast period.

The healthcare cloud computing market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the SaaS segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Scope of the Report

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.59% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 25.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., athenahealth Inc., Carestream Health Inc., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and Siemens Healthineers AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SaaS Held the Largest Market Share

The healthcare cloud computing market share growth in the SaaS segment will be significant during the forecast period.

SaaS solutions held the major share, owing to their easy deployment, less lead time compared with on-premises software solutions, and the service provider's ownership of maintenance and support tasks.

and the service provider's ownership of maintenance and support tasks. Healthcare organizations adopt SaaS-based solutions for streamlining their client relationship management (CRM), accounting, payroll, supply chain management (SCM), and healthcare information systems.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The US, and Canada are the key markets for healthcare cloud computing market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.

The increasing cloud-assisted medical collaborations will facilitate the healthcare cloud computing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

athenahealth Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

General Electric Co.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

The healthcare cloud computing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Recent Developments

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.- The company offers FollowMyHealth enterprise patient engagement solution which helps the patients with their information they need to empower themselves in their own care.

The company offers FollowMyHealth enterprise patient engagement solution which helps the patients with their information they need to empower themselves in their own care. Carestream Health Inc.- The company offers innovative approach to enterprise imaging management, offering secure, turnkey Software-as-a-Service as either a Public or Private Cloud Services.

The company offers innovative approach to enterprise imaging management, offering secure, turnkey Software-as-a-Service as either a Public or Private Cloud Services. General Electric Co.- The company offers a cloud ecosystem and its applications will connect radiologists and clinicians to speed, efficiency and collaboration across care pathways and multidisciplinary teams - both inside and outside the hospital setting.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare technology

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 SaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: SaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: SaaS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 IaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: IaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: IaaS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 PaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: PaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: PaaS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 50: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 athenahealth Inc.

Exhibit 54: athenahealth Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: athenahealth Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: athenahealth Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 57: athenahealth Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Carestream Health Inc.

Exhibit 58: Carestream Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Carestream Health Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Carestream Health Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 61: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 62: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 65: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 66: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: International Business Machines Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 68: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 70: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 74: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 78: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Salesforce.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Salesforce.com Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 81: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 82: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 83: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Siemens AG – Key news



Exhibit 85: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

