Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Grows at 23.18% CAGR | Increasing Cloud Assisted Medical Collaborations to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The healthcare cloud computing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is segmented as below:

Product

SaaS



IaaS



PaaS

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the healthcare cloud computing market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Amazon.com Inc., athenahealth Inc., Carestream Health Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and Siemens AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the healthcare cloud computing market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market size

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market trends

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market industry analysis

The increasing cloud-assisted medical collaborations are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as shortage of cloud professionals in the healthcare industry may threaten the growth of the market.

Scope of Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 33.49 billion CAGR Accelerating at 23.18% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography:-

- North America

- Europe

- APAC

- South America

- MEA By product:-

- SaaS

- IaaS

- PaaS Drivers - Increasing cloud assisted medical collaborations

- Integrated service offerings for healthcare

- Increased number of cloud vendors Challenges - Shortage of cloud professionals in healthcare industry

- Bandwidth issue with legacy systems

- Security concern with cloud systems

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare cloud computing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the healthcare cloud computing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the healthcare cloud computing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare cloud computing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

