Healthcare Cloud Computing Market to grow by USD 42.21 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "healthcare cloud computing market by product (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS), component (hardware and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio offering. The potential growth difference for the healthcare cloud computing market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 42.21 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2023-2027

The increased number of cloud companies is a key factor driving market growth. With the advent of the cloud in the healthcare industry, many companies have entered the market, offering services such as EHR and EMR installation. Cloud computing is offered globally by companies such as Amazon.com, Microsoft, IBM, and Google. Platform as a ServicePaaS, in addition to the usual services, is offered by Datica and UK Cloud Health.

Market Challenge

The scarcity of qualified cloud professionals in the healthcare industry is a significant challenge restricting market growth. There is a strong demand for qualified cloud computing experts due to the growing adoption of cloud technologies in all sectors. Nevertheless, there is a limited supply of experienced personnel, and this poses difficulties for recruitment and retention. The demand for experienced professionals who know how to install and operate cloud services will increase as networks supported by the cloud are more widely used in the healthcare sector.

The healthcare cloud computing market has been segmented by product (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS), component (hardware and services), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the SaaS segment will be significant during the forecast period. A lot of companies are providing SaaS products to healthcare organizations because of the enormous potential for cloud computing in healthcare. Some of the services offered by EKlinik, located in Malaysia , are the patient portal, a connected healthcare portal that allows patients to manage their own personal health records; iID, an emergency notification system; and U2DocFacilitating telemedicine. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., CareCloud Inc., Carestream Health Inc., ClearDATA Networks Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., General Electric Co., Intelerad Medical Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Siemens AG, VMware Inc., and Amazon.com Inc.

The software-defined storage (SDS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.93% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 47,853.29 million.

The Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 41.59% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 548.92 billion.

