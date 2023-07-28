Healthcare cloud computing market to grow by USD 42.21 billion from 2022 to 2027|Introduction of edge computing to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is estimated to grow by USD 42.21 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be decelerating at a CAGR of 20.55% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major adopters of healthcare cloud computing solutions in the region. Various healthcare institutions in the US adopt cloud computing. For instance, LifePoint Health signed a multiyear strategic partnership with Google LLC to implement Google Cloud's healthcare data engine in its hospitals across the US. Hence, such collaborations are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2023-2027

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market - Vendor Landscape

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The increased number of cloud vendors drives the healthcare cloud computing market growth. Several vendors have entered the market to provide services such as EHR and EMR facilities. For instance, Alibaba has launched ET Medical Brain, an AI-assisted solution suite that acts as a virtual assistant in medical imaging, drug development, and hospital management. Also, the market is dominated by a few players. However, other companies are providing cloud services by partnering with existing vendors. For instance, Rackspace offers cloud services in collaboration with Amazon.com. Hence, owing to a rise in the number of cloud service providers, the market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The shortage of cloud professionals in the healthcare industry challenges the healthcare cloud computing market growth. There is a high demand for trained cloud computing professionals. However, there is a shortage of qualified and trained cloud computing professionals in the industry. Healthcare organizations employing cloud computing will need to hire trained specialists for application development, data security, and management. The cost of hiring these specialists is high due to their demand. Therefore, a shortage of trained professionals will hamper the growth of the market.

Key Trends-

The introduction of edge computing is a trend in the healthcare cloud computing market. Edge computing is a method of optimizing cloud computing systems. It can help speed up data collection and analysis, thus improving the overall process speed. Furthermore, vendors such as BioLert are providing software that uses edge computing for monitoring patients. For example, it can be used for detecting and notifying about the occurrence of epilepsy episodes in patients to their family members or caretakers. Hence, such factors support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The healthcare cloud computing market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., CareCloud Inc., Carestream Health Inc., ClearDATA Networks Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., General Electric Co., Intelerad Medical Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Siemens AG, VMware Inc., and Amazon.com Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market - Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS), component (hardware and services), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The SaaS segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment will be driven by factors such as the increasing migration of healthcare organizations toward cloud service and the high popularity of SaaS solutions. Various vendors are providing SaaS-based products for healthcare organizations owing to the high potential for cloud computing in healthcare.

Related Reports:

The healthcare RCM outsourcing market size in the US is projected to grow by USD 1.67 billion with a CAGR of 7.75% between 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the healthcare RCM outsourcing market in the US segmentations by service (back-end services, middle services, and front-end services). The improvement in healthcare administrative processes is notably driving the healthcare RCM outsourcing market growth in the US.

is projected to grow by with a CAGR of 7.75% between 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the healthcare RCM outsourcing market in the US segmentations by service (back-end services, middle services, and front-end services). The improvement in healthcare administrative processes is notably driving the healthcare RCM outsourcing market growth in the US. The healthcare information systems market size is projected to grow by USD 136.04 billion with a CAGR of 10.1% between 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by application (revenue cycle management, hospital information systems, medical imaging information systems, pharmacy information systems, and laboratory information systems) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)). The high demand for EHR solution is notably driving the healthcare information systems market growth.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 20.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 42.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., CareCloud Inc., Carestream Health Inc., ClearDATA Networks Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., General Electric Co., Intelerad Medical Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Siemens AG, VMware Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

