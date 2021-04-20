Healthcare Company MyDocPlus Grows with Enhanced Reporting from Gravity Software's Multi-Entity Cloud Financials

DETROIT, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Software® (Gravity), a mid-market accounting solution written on the Microsoft Power Platform (aka Microsoft Dataverse), recently helped client, MyDocPlus grow their organization and gain significant efficiencies by replacing QuickBooks™ with Gravity's cloud-based accounting software.

"I basically did all our financial reporting in spreadsheets because I couldn't get reports out of QuickBooks that were consolidated," said Kadidia Cooper, Controller at MyDocPlus. "We simply couldn't access the data the right way to know if a doctor is costing us money or bringing in money. We knew we had to upgrade our accounting system . . . to make a switch to Gravity Software."

After implementing Gravity, MyDocPlus has saved significant time and gained real-time insights they need to achieve their strategic goals. Users can now access the information based on security roles with Gravity's robust accounting capabilities, a fully integrated CRM, intelligence tools like Power BI and more. Company leaders expect MyDocPlus to continue growing and acquiring more medical practices in the coming months.

"Gravity is the perfect fit for companies that need more features than entry-level and/or legacy applications can provide while being easier to use and less expensive to own than traditional enterprise applications. Gravity has developed an amazing multi-entity module that drastically increased MyDocPlus' productivity," states John Silvani, President of Gravity Software. "MyDocPlus' accounting team can instantly generate reports across the entire organization without having to log in and out of databases. By upgrading their system to Gravity, MyDocPlus is able to run consolidated reports across all companies and drill down to evaluate the performance of specific medical practices or physicians."

"I haven't seen many products that are in the middle between QuickBooks and larger ERP solutions, but Gravity is the perfect in-between product," Cooper said. "There are a lot of companies out there that are our size and I think Gravity would be perfect for them."

The case study published today outlines the results that MyDocPlus achieved by upgrading to Gravity. The full case study can be seen here, and highlights include:

MyDocPlus's Results with Gravity:

Consolidated Multi-Company Financial Reporting

Increased Overall Efficiency

Eliminated Duplicate Data Entry

Real-Time Insights into Key Profitability Metrics to Fuel Future Growth

If you're an organization that is managing multiple companies in separate databases, it's time to do your due diligence and take a look at Gravity Software. Even better, if you're a healthcare provider, Gravity's accounting solution is built on the Microsoft Power Platform to satisfy HIPAA compliance requirements! Learn more about Gravity Software and schedule your online demo at https://www.gogravity.com/schedule-a-demo today!

About Gravity Software

Gravity Software, LLC (Gravity) is a cloud-based business management software company that provides financial solutions to companies that have outgrown their entry-level accounting software. Gravity's robust solution is built on the Microsoft Power Platform (aka Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM), an open platform that hosts up to five million users worldwide. It has become one of the most reliable and scalable platforms available today. Gravity Software – Better. Smarter. Accounting.

About MyDocPlus

MyDocPlus is building a network of integrated concierge medical practices located in San Francisco, California. The organization operates medical offices and clinics of medical doctors in the healthcare sector and is focused on providing affordable and accessible primary care.

