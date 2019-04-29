Healthcare Construction Company, Simone Development, Talks About the Rise in Popularity of Wellness Integration in Healthcare Facilities

BRONX, N.Y., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare in the 21st century isn't just healthcare anymore; More and more often, healthcare facilities are seeking out ways to promote regular wellness practices to patients, and some are even beginning to integrate wellness into their own buildings. "Wellness" is centered around a healthy diet and exercise, the components to overall well-being and immunity against diseases. Why would hospitals want to get in on the wellness business? Probably because it's a growing multi-billion-dollar industry fueled by several industry outlets, such as athletic clothing, nutrition services, and exercise regimes, among many more.

So, what are hospitals doing to take advantage of this trend? They're incorporating wellness into the medical space. Healthcare construction company, Simone Development, expands on the rise in popularity of wellness integration in healthcare facilities below.

What is wellness integration?

Wellness integration is straightforward: incorporating other factors of overall health, like diet and exercise, into a traditional healthcare facility, like a hospital. It's having a gym onsite, overseen by medical professionals, in order for patients to manage their physical health in the safety of a hospital setting. It's providing a nutritionist to patients recuperating from strict diets so they can get their day-to-day health back on track. Overall, wellness integration simply brings everyday health into the hospital.

What are the benefits of wellness integration?

Increasing patient traffic with wellness integration. A clear benefit to installing a wellness center onsite is attracting patients who are eager about maintaining their overall health, but may not need to visit a hospital often. A wellness center brings in these patients, allowing them to seek professional help for overall health and wellness. Wellness integration increases foot traffic to the hospital primarily because not everyone is sick, but anybody can benefit from wellness initiatives.

A one-stop community center . Instead of needing to travel around for separate wellness and health endeavors, wellness integration provides patients with a single, one-stop community center for all things health related. Bringing wellness within hospital walls opens up the space for more community interaction and united efforts towards overall wellness for community members. The dreary, cold hospital stereotype is quickly overturned with a fitness center, kind nutritional advice, and lifestyle therapy.

Taking mixed-use facilities to the next level. Many medical developments are built to be mixed-use, but limit themselves to medical offices and patient rooms. Incorporating a wellness center into a mixed-use development takes the mixed-use facilities to the next level, utilizing the space as it was meant to be. Designating areas for healthcare and others for wellness take advantage of a mixed-use development to its fullest, while incorporating key features of one other into each designated space. Medically focused machines overseen by healthcare professionals are a great example of this level-up.

Wellness is an ever-growing industry set up to encourage people to exercise, eat right, and take care of their bodies. This message can only be positive, and healthcare companies would benefit greatly from integrating wellness into their medical developments.

About Simone Health Development Companies:

Simone Health Development Companies is a full-service real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition and development of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties in the New York tristate area. Headquartered in the Bronx, the privately held company owns and manages more than 5 million square feet of property in the Bronx, Westchester County, Queens, Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey. The company's portfolio includes more than 100 properties and ranges from multi-building office parks to retail and industrial space. The largest and most successful development from Simone Health is the 42-acre Hutchinson Metro Center office complex located directly off the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx. The first two phases of the complex, which comprise nearly 750,000 square feet of Class A office and medical space, are fully leased. Two additional phases totaling 650,000 square feet (370,000-square-foot Metro Center Atrium and 280,000-square-foot Tower Two), are completed and fully leased.

