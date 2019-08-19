Healthcare Construction Company, Simone Health, Shares Tips for Healthcare Construction in Prefabricated Buildings

BRONX, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than one hundred properties spanning across five million square feet, Healthcare Construction Company, Simone Health, uses their vast knowledge specializing in healthcare properties to share four helpful tips for healthcare construction in prefabricated buildings.

Early collaboration and decision making promotes creativity and confidence in designers when it comes to the project at hand. Prefabricated buildings offer an increased level of convenience due to the elements already established and in place at the beginning of the construction process. Water test bathroom pods. It's simple for developers to design mock pods for client review, but a water test is the essential step that is routinely skipped. Don't take the easy way out. Conducting water tests can shed light on unforeseen issues before any additional construction begins, saving you both time and money.

Every little detail counts but when it comes to designing a prefabricated building, it's easy to overlook the small details such as paint color or lighting hues. Start with the basics and then dive into a higher level of attention to detail even before project designers lay eyes on the work. This approach will set your team up for success down the line. Be cautious of connection locations of prefab components. Keep an eye out for the connection locations of prefabricated components as your team begins installation. When determining the prefabrication space, make sure there is room to accommodate every aspect of every component. Potentially tight working spaces can lead to possible construction challenges and delays. Staying aware of measurements and maintaining a close eye on how the project will unfold is essential when managing a construction project for a prefabricated building.

The advantages of prefabricated buildings are tremendous from lowered building costs to higher efficiency in construction. Following these four steps will help you and your business stay ahead of the game and avoid some commonly made mistakes.

About Simone Health: Simone Health Medical Office Construction is a full-service real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition and development of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties in the New York tristate area.

