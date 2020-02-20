Healthcare Cost-Containment Leader To Moderate HCAA Executive Forum Opening Keynote With Two Former U.S. Congressmen

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawrence Thompson, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer at Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS) has been selected to moderate the opening keynote, "Election 2020: The Future of Health Care in America," on February 25, 2020, at the HCAA Executive Forum at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With healthcare poised to be one of the most critical issues of the 2020 elections, the HCAA Executive Forum brings two former Congressmen and industry experts together in a session to discuss the future of healthcare in America.

Mr. Thompson will moderate a panel featuring Jason Altmire (D-PA), former U.S. Congressman (2007-2013), healthcare policy expert, author and Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), former U.S. Congressman (2008-2017), Fox News Channel contributor, former chairman of Oversight & Government Reform Committee and fellow, Harvard Kennedy School of Government as they share their expertise and experiences, offering informed insights into the coming trends and potential changes in the healthcare industry and debate the possible outcomes of the 2020 elections.

HCAA's Executive Forum is held every February. This annual conference for the self-funding industry offers a program covering strategic ideas for executive leadership of third-party and benefit administrators. The conference brings over 400 industry leaders together to discuss critical points of view, often disruptive, which are meant to challenge and to provoke thought, while educating all attendees. For additional information, visit https://www.hcaa.org/.

About Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS)

Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS) provides market leading healthcare cost containment services for self-funded employers, public entities, brokers, TPAs, and reinsurers. AMPS mission is to help clients attain their goals of reducing healthcare costs while keeping members satisfied with quality healthcare benefits. AMPS leverages 15 years of experience in auditing and pricing medical claims to deliver "fair for all" pricing both pre-care and post-care. AMPS offers innovative dashboards and analytics to provide clients with insights based on Plan performance. Learn more at https://advancedpricing.com/.

Media Contact:

Stacy State

Amendola Communications

sstate@acmarketingpr.com

SOURCE AMPS

Related Links

https://advancedpricing.com/

