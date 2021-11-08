Healthcare Customer Data Platform Market Size Worth $1.6 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare customer data platform market size is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 27.2% from 2021 to 2028. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, patient needs and customer behavior patterns have changed and this trend is likely to continue until the pandemic is completely contained. The companies or brands require a structured approach to deal with the changing industry trends.

Key Insights & Findings:

Based on components, the software segment held a majority of the market share in terms of revenue in 2020 and is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028

Based on the deployment mode, the cloud-based deployment mode dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 and is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the quick access, higher flexibility, easier data back up, and lower handling costs

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment held a majority of the market share in 2020 owing to the growing demand for data platforms by the larger organizations

Based on application, the predictive analytics segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 as CDPs can turn big volumes of information into usable insights to guide business marketing decisions with predictive analytics

In 2020, North America held a majority of the market share in terms of revenue due to the higher adoption of technology and growing development of IT infrastructure. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period pertaining to the rising adoption of advanced healthcare IT solutions

Since the number of vendors in the market is high, the vendors are likely to undertake mergers and acquisitions as strategic initiatives to stay viable in the market

Read 80 page market research report, "Healthcare Customer Data Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), By Organization Size, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The Customer Data Platform (CDP) systems have the potential to offer help in healthcare operations. Understanding patient preferences through predictive analytics is crucial for healthcare organizations. CDPs are now offering COVID-19 impact strategies to understand insights related to patient preferences.

CDPs can improve compliance with information privacy regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (EU) (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). These regulatory laws need companies to provide customers with the right to access their information. Meeting these regulatory requirements can be challenging for healthcare providers in case the patient data resides in different systems. CDPs create a unified view of each patient by capturing information from multiple channels, by linking data from those channels related to the same patient.

Traditional data management systems only collect summary information. However, CDPs have the ability to make completely linked customer information that is easily accessible to businesses. The correct use of CDP provides a foundation for marketing activities by connecting multiple information sources.

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare customer data platform market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, application, and region:

Healthcare Customer Data Platform Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Software



Services

Healthcare Customer Data Platform Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

On-premise



Cloud-based

Healthcare Customer Data Platform Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Large Enterprises



Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Healthcare Customer Data Platform Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Personalized Recommendations



Predictive Analytics



Marketing Data Segmentation



Customer Retention and Engagement



Security Management



Others

Healthcare Customer Data Platform Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Healthcare Customer Data Platform Market

Microsoft

Mercury Healthcare, Inc.

Tealium, Inc.

Innovaccer Inc.

Adobe

Treasure Data, Inc.

Skypoint Cloud Inc.

Solix Technologies, Inc.

Salesforece.com, Inc.

Reltio

Check out more studies related to healthcare and patient data, conducted by Grand View Research:

Electronic Health Records Market – The global electronic health records market size was valued at USD 26.8 billion in 2020 and it is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. Government initiatives to encourage healthcare IT usage is the key driver of this market.

– The global electronic health records market size was valued at in 2020 and it is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. Government initiatives to encourage healthcare IT usage is the key driver of this market. Personal Health Record Software Market – The global personal health record software market size was valued at USD 7.07 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% over the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for centralizing & streamlining healthcare information, increasing demand for cloud-based software for dealing with individual data, and rising initiatives to promote patient-centric care will drive the market.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare IT Industry

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.