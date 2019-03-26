Healthcare Customers Rank FairWarning as Top Provider for Patient Privacy Monitoring in Black Book Survey

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FairWarning's healthcare customers have once again ranked the company as the number one provider of patient privacy and security solutions in a 2019 user survey conducted by Black Book Market Research. FairWarning's Patient Privacy Intelligence™ (PPI) platform received the highest rating in industry client satisfaction and loyalty by cybersecurity system users and senior-level managers who participated in the survey.

More than 8,500 facilities worldwide and 40 percent of the U.S. healthcare market use FairWarning to protect patient information and provide higher levels of data security. The company's healthcare privacy and compliance customers filled out ballots on 18 performance areas of operational excellence to rank vendors by software, systems, products, equipment and outsourced service lines. Black Book's surveys are completely vendor-agnostic and independently verified by a third party. Data reported in its ranking forms for top 10-ranked organizations have a 95 percent confidence level.

Ensuring that customers have the best privacy and security tools is what drives FairWarning to continue to innovate and adapt. By adding new capabilities and new employees, the company plans to continuously improve the customer experience:

In 2018, the company introduced a more affordable enterprise SaaS option, multiple Managed Privacy Services offerings, online certification training, master certification training and, most recently, drug diversion monitoring. In 2019, FairWarning will continue to drive innovations that protect application data and help healthcare organizations comply with privacy laws and security frameworks – including new AI and machine learning capabilities.

The company welcomed more than 40 new team members last year, with plans to add more than 50 this year. This growth is a result of FairWarning's commitment to customer excellence and includes several key roles in application support, customer success and product development.

FairWarning's Managed Privacy Services team also continues to grow, comprising an elite team of certified privacy and security analysts providing essential insights into healthcare security, compliance, governance and more.

The company received a $60 million growth investment last year, which it is using to continue innovating greater privacy, compliance and security success for customers.

Shane Whitlatch, General Manager of Healthcare for FairWarning, said: "We are grateful for independent, third party-verified awards like Black Book that give customers a voice. This award encourages us to continue to listen to our customers' voices and invest in innovations to our solution so that care providers can give the best, trust-based patient care possible. Our mission is to help healthcare providers who want to provide excellent patient care and ensure data privacy at the same time. To that end, our Patient Privacy Intelligence full-lifecycle platform protects healthcare customers against data theft and misuse through real-time and continuous user activity monitoring – and we look forward to continuing to provide best-in-breed technology to help these customers build trust."

About FairWarning

FairWarning helps healthcare, financial services, and other organizations establish a culture of security, privacy, and compliance to expand trust with their patients, investors, and customers. FairWarning's patented cloud-based platform simplifies the full lifecycle of privacy and insider security incident management and helps those in highly regulated industries more easily detect, investigate, mitigate and remediate improper user access or behavior. With its Patient Privacy Intelligence and FairWarning for Cloud Security offerings, FairWarning helps satisfy key regulatory requirements across multiple industries and localities, including GDPR, PCI, SOX, and HIPAA. And FairWarning's Managed Privacy Services enhances the protection of patient data with a team of healthcare privacy and security experts that function as an extension of the customer's team. For more information on FairWarning, visit www.Fairwarning.com or email Solutions@FairWarning.com.

Press Contacts:

Shannon Tierney

Nadel Phelan, Inc.

+1.831.440.2409

shannon.tierney@nadephelan.com

SOURCE FairWarning

Related Links

http://www.fairwarning.com

