Healthcare Cyber-Security Best Practices to Protect Vital Patient Data

"Ransomware attacks will happen," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "However, implementing cyber-security best practices helps to ensure that when an attack occurs, your organization recovers quickly."

"In recent years, hackers have turned their attention to healthcare organizations. Not only do hospitals store valuable personal data, but they often underspend on cyber-security. This makes them highly attractive targets. Investing in solid healthcare cyber-security protects essential data and ensures regulatory compliance. More importantly, it can quite literally save lives."

Backups, Backups, Backups

"In the event that your organization suffers a ransomware attack, your most important recovery tool lies in having reliable backups. Run backups frequently and store them off-site. Test your backups. You cannot afford to find out too late that your backup files have become corrupted and that you have lost months of patient data."

Multi-layered Defense

"With a backup plan in place, you can focus on building a defense in depth strategy around your information assets. Start with updated antivirus and anti-malware programs on all servers and computers. Ensure physical security, preventing access to computer equipment. Add strong firewalls, solid password procedures for all devices and advanced threat detection."

Regular Security Audits

"Conduct regular security audits to reveal any vulnerabilities in the physical systems and the network. Audits should also cover exposure to the internet and any connected devices, as hackers can use these as entry points."

Enlist a Trusted Partner to Ensure Healthcare Cyber-Security

Healthcare organizations focus on saving lives. Messaging Architects implements the comprehensive healthcare cyber-security that makes that possible. The security professionals at Messaging Architects have worked with healthcare organizations of all sizes to implement multi-layered security that ensures the safety and privacy of critical data assets.

