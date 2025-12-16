Healthcare Digital Signage Market worth $1.10 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Healthcare Digital Signage Market is expected to reach USD 1.10 billion by 2030, up from USD 0.75 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2025 to 2030.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Healthcare Digital Signage Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Healthcare Digital Signage Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 0.75 billion

USD 0.75 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.10 billion

USD 1.10 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8.0%

Healthcare Digital Signage Market Trends & Insights:

The healthcare digital signage market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising need for real-time patient communication, digital wayfinding, and workflow optimization across hospitals, clinics, and emergency care facilities.

By product type, the video walls segment is expected to register the highest CAGR.

By offering, the hardware segment is expected to dominate the market.

By display size, the more than 52 inch segment is expected to dominate the market.

By region, North America is expected to dominate the market, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=264098168

Key drivers fueling the growth of the healthcare digital signage market include increasing demand for real-time patient communication, operational transparency, and enhanced visitor experience across hospitals and clinics. Advancements in high-brightness LCD, LED, and SoC-based display technologies are enabling the deployment of durable, energy-efficient, and medically compliant signage solutions suitable for both clinical and administrative environments. Furthermore, the rising use of digital signage for wayfinding, emergency alerts, patient flow management, and staff coordination is expanding applications beyond traditional information boards. With the growing adoption of AI-driven messaging, cloud-managed networks, and interactive kiosks, these innovations are positioning digital signage at the center of modern smart hospital infrastructure, accelerating digital transformation across the healthcare landscape.

"The hardware segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2025."

Based on offering, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the healthcare digital signage market in 2025. Demand for high-brightness LCD and LED displays, SoC-enabled signage screens, secure media players, and interactive kiosks continues to rise as hospitals accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Healthcare providers increasingly rely on durable, 24/7-operational hardware to deliver real-time communication, streamline patient flow, and support staff coordination. The growing deployment of 4K/8K medical-grade displays and AI-enabled communication devices, along with increasing investment in smart hospital infrastructure, is expected to strengthen hardware dominance through 2030.

"More than the 52-inch display size segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2025."

Based on display size, displays larger than 52 inches are projected to hold the highest market share in the healthcare digital signage market by 2025. Large-format screens are increasingly preferred for hospital lobbies, waiting rooms, emergency departments, and diagnostic zones, where high visibility and multi-zone content delivery are essential. Their superior clarity, wide viewing angles, and ability to display complex clinical and operational information make them ideal for high-traffic healthcare environments. Expanding investment in patient-experience enhancements, wayfinding systems, and central command-center displays is expected to drive the continued adoption of signage larger than 52 inches across hospitals and multi-facility healthcare networks through 2030.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=264098168

"Standalone displays are expected to hold the highest market share in 2025."

Based on product type, standalone displays are expected to capture the highest market share in the healthcare digital signage industry in 2025. Their versatility, ease of installation, and compatibility with existing hospital IT systems make them the preferred choice for patient communication, wayfinding, updating waiting rooms, and real-time emergency notifications. Standalone units offer reliable 24/7 operation, high brightness, and cost-effective scalability across diverse clinical environments. As hospitals expand their digital transformation initiatives and prioritize centralized communication networks, the adoption of standalone displays is expected to grow steadily through 2030, further reinforcing their market dominance.

Key Players

Leading players in the Healthcare Digital Signage Companies include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sharp NEC Display Solutions (Japan), Barco (Belgium), STRATACACHE including Scala (US), BrightSign LLC (US), Omnivex Corporation (Canada), Broadsign (Canada), Visix, Inc. (US), Daktronics (US), and others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=264098168

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market By Offering (Software, Services), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud, Hybrid), Application (Production Management, Quality Management, Performance Analytics, Predictive Maintenance) - Forecast to 2030

Photoelectric Sensor Market by Sensing Mode (Through-beam, Retroreflective, Diffuse Reflective), Structural (Interrupter, Fiber-optic, Multi-beam), Mounting (Cylindrical, Rectangular, Threaded Barrel, Fork), Source (Laser, LED) - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/healthcare-digital-signage-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/healthcare-digital-signage.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets