Healthcare Disinfectants and Sanitizers Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 21.78 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

The healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% during the period 2021−2027.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market is expected to witness an incremental growth of nearly USD 11,000 million and 86% during the forecast period.

and 86% during the forecast period. In 2021, the disinfectant segment accounted for the highest revenue share of around 68% in the market.

In 2021, the liquid segment accounted for the highest share of more than 39.50% in the market.

In 2021, the alcohol-based segment accounted for the highest share of more than 89% in the market.

In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share of around 40% in the market.

Europe accounted for the highest revenue share of nearly 31% in the market in 2021.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, form, composition, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 50 other prominent vendors profiled in the report

Healthcare Disinfectants and Sanitizers Market – Segmentation

Gel-based formulations of healthcare sanitizers minimizing the evaporation rate of alcohol, and therefore, help alcohol to spread and penetrate through contaminating organisms. Several studies have found that gels are comparatively more widely accepted than their liquid counterparts due to their better handling ability. This in turn, is witnessing growth of the gel segment in the market.

The adoption of advanced formula healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers is higher in major private and public hospitals as most patients with a high risk of diseases prefer visiting them for diagnosis and treatment due to advanced infrastructure facilities. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are expected to witness the highest incremental and absolute growth of USD 4,117.65 million and 90.62% respectively, during the forecast period.

and 90.62% respectively, during the forecast period. The wide use of these disinfectants is attributable to safer characteristics, which makes them ideal for HCPs. In 2021, the other compositions segment accounted for a revenue share of 0.99% in the global healthcare disinfectants & sanitizers market.

Healthcare Disinfectants and Sanitizers Market by Products

Disinfectants

Sanitizers

Healthcare Disinfectants and Sanitizers Market by Form

Liquid

Gel

Others

Healthcare Disinfectants and Sanitizers Market by Composition

Alcohol based

Quats

Chlorine

Others

Healthcare Disinfectants and Sanitizers Market by End User

Hospitals

Diagnotic laboratories

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

Healthcare Disinfectants and Sanitizers Market – Dynamics

The Internet of Things (IoT) is transforming various aspects across the healthcare sector, ranging from patient care to hygiene monitoring devices. Various governmental and non-governmental organizations face different challenges to achieve higher levels of hygiene in communities. Thereby, the government authorities are trying to implement better hand hygiene and sanitization practices to control the spread of infections. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kimberly-Clark has stepped up with cash and disinfectants and sanitizers donations as a part of its COVID-19 relief efforts. Players in the healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market are focusing on investing high amount on R&D to develop innovative solutions in the market. Moreover, The Clorox Company, has partnered with the American Red Cross and supplemented its monetary donations with Clorox disinfecting wipes and bleach.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Advances in IoT-Assisted Smart Devices

Growing Awareness of Maintaining Personal Hygiene

Introduction of Modern Disinfection Technologies

High Supply of Sanitizers by Manufacturers

Healthcare Disinfectants and Sanitizers Market – Geography

Technological advances in healthcare disinfecting and sanitizing devices are growing the presence of prominent market players. Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia are the major revenue contributors in the market. The strong presence of established players offering products widely effective against many microbes and SARS-CoV-2 is a major reason for the high uptake of disinfectants and sanitizers in North America. Transformation into newer healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada is expected to propel the demand for disinfectant and sanitization products to disinfect and sanitize the surfaces and floors in healthcare settings. Introduction of robotics and touchless devices are gaining momentum in the healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market. North America has a presence of many key vendors such as 3M, GOJO Industries, STERIS offering a diverse range of healthcare disinfectants & sanitizers.

Healthcare Disinfectants and Sanitizers Market by Geography

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Netherlands



Belgium



Poland

North America

US



Canada

APAC

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Philippines



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Iran



Turkey



Saudi Arabia

Major Vendors

3M

Kimberly-Clark

Reckitt Benckiser

Ecolab

The Clorox Company

STERIS

GOJO Industries

2XL

Acuro Organics

Angelini Pharma

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becto

Best Sanitizers

Biochem

BODE Chemie GmbH

Brulin

Buckeye International

Cantel Medical

Cardinal Health

CarrollCLEAN

Cetylite

Cipla

Cleenol Group

Coloplast

Contec

CoreTex Products

Diversey Holdings

Dreumex

Dynarex

EcoHydra Technologies

Fluid Energy Group

GAMA Healthcare

GESCO Healthcare

Henkel

Hygiene-Konzepte

Himalaya Wellness Company

Kutol

Lion

Lonza

Medalkan

Medline Industries

Metrex Research

Micro-Scientific

Multi-Clean

P&G

Pal International

Parker Laboratories

PDI

Pharmax

Ruhof

SC Johnson

Swiss Pharmax

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Unilever

UPS Hygiene

Whiteley

Zep

